Jammu and Kashmir reports 1329 new positive cases, 37062 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 1329 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 741 from Jammu division and 588 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 56654. Also 19 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 14 from Jammu division and 05 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 681 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 214 from Jammu Division and 467 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 56654 positive cases, 18678 are Active Positive, 37062 have recovered and 914 have died; 174 in Jammu division and 740 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1270310 test results available, 1213656 samples have been tested as negative till September 15, 2020.

Till date 527802 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 34530 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 18678 in isolation and 60298 under home surveillance. Besides, 413382 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 11942 positive cases (including 148 cases reported today) with 1903 Active Positive, 9784 recovered (including 170 cases recovered today), 255 deaths; Baramulla has 3517 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 958 Active Positive, 2445 recovered (including 30 cases reported today), 114 deaths; Pulwama reported 3274 positive cases (including 70 cases reported today) with 490 active positive cases, 2722 recovered (including 40 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Kulgam has 2108 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 134 Active Positive, 1934 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 40 deaths; Shopian has 1892 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 160 Active Positive, 1703 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 29 deaths; Anantnag district has 2976 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today) with 726 Active Positive, 2196 recovered (including 37 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Budgam has 3947 positive cases (including 127 cases reported today) with 1477 Active Positive and 2397 recovered (including 43 cases recovered today), 73 deaths; Kupwara has 2906 positive cases (including 43 cases reported today) with 933 Active Positive, 1915 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 58 deaths; Bandipora has 2921 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today) with 952 Active Positive, 1940 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 29 deaths and Ganderbal has 2205 positive cases (including 59 cases reported today) with 537 active positive cases, 1642 recoveries (including 85 cases recovered today) and 26 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 8998 positive cases (including 254 cases reported today) with 6017 active positive cases, 2882 recoveries (including 85 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Rajouri has 1626 positive cases (including 105 cases reported today) with 752 active positive cases, 856 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today), 18 deaths; Ramban has 865 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 209 active positive, 653 recoveries, 03 death; Kathua has 1422 positive cases (including 62 cases reported today) with 485 Active positive, 924 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today), 13 deaths; Udhampur has 1559 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today) with 700 active positive cases, 853 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Samba has 1135 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 500 Active Positive, 627 recoveries, 08 deaths; Doda has 1053 positive cases (including 114 cases reported today) with 576 active positive cases, 462 recoveries (including 24 cases reported today), 15 deaths; Poonch has 995 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today) with 557 active positive, 432 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Reasi has 632 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 255 active positive, 374 recoveries and 03 deaths while Kishtwar has 681 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 357 active positive cases and 321 recoveries (including 35 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 56654 positive cases in J&K 7860 have been reported as travelers while 48794 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.29 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

