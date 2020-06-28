Jammu and Kashmir reports 127 new positive cases, 4316 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 127 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 25 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 7093. Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 91 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 31 from Jammu Division and 60 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 7093 positive cases, 2683 are Active Positive, 4316 have recovered and 94 have died; 11 in Jammu division and 83 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 351865 test results available, 344772 samples have been tested as negative till June 28, 2020.

Additionally, till date 276057 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40065 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 34 in Hospital Quarantine, 2683 in hospital isolation and 46873 under home surveillance. Besides, 186308 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 289 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 38 Active Positive, 250 recovered and 01 death; Srinagar has 874 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 590 Active Positive, 262 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Anantnag district has 635 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), with 166 Active Positive, 463 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Baramulla has 806 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 416 Active Positive, 375 recovered, 15 deaths; Shopian has 732 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 190 Active Positive, 532 recovered and 10 deaths; Kupwara has 534 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 149 Active Positive, 380 recovered and 05 deaths; Budgam has 393 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 177 Active Positive and 209 recovered cases (including 23 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Ganderbal has 90 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 28 active positive cases and 62 recoveries; Kulgam has 766 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today), with 252 Active Positive and 501 recoveries and 13 deaths and Pulwama reported 440 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 235 active positive cases and 201 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 333 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 59 active positive cases and 267 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Udhampur has 269 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 99 active positive cases, 169 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 136 positive cases with 52 Active Positive and 84 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today; Rajouri has 104 positive cases with 50 active positive cases and 53 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 214 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 62 Active positive and 152 recovered; Kishtwar has 27 positive cases with 07 active positive cases and 20 recovered; Ramban has 216 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 62 active positive and 154 recoveries; Reasi has 40 positive cases with 14 active positive and 26 recovered; Poonch has 121 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 21 active positive and 99 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 74 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 16 active positive cases and 57 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 7093 positive cases in J&K 2239 have been reported as travelers while 4854 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments