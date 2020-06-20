Jammu and Kashmir reports 125 new positive cases, 3194 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 125 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 23 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5680. Also, 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 50 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 25 from Jammu Division and 25 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 5680 positive cases, 2411 are Active Positive, 3194 have recovered and 75 have died; 09 in Jammu division and 66 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 295202 test results available, 289522 samples have been tested as negative till June 19, 2020.

Additionally, till date 249382 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39182 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2411 in hospital isolation and 45832 under home surveillance. Besides, 161851 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 258 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 50 Active Positive, 207 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 01 death; Srinagar has 608 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 368 Active Positive, 222 recovered (including 05 cases recoveàred today), 18 deaths; Anantnag district has 595 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today), with 166 Active Positive, 424 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 562 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 282 Active Positive, 267 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 13 deaths; Shopian has 602 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 200 Active Positive, 393 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 09 deaths; Kupwara has 428 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 110 Active Positive, 313 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 291 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), with 163 Active Positive and 123 recovered cases and 05 deaths; Ganderbal has 66 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 10 active positive cases and 56 recoveries; Kulgam has 664 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), with 195 Active Positive and 461 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths and Pulwama reported 300 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 228 active positive cases and 70 recovered and 02 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 298 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 113 active positive cases and 179 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 06 deaths; Udhampur has 203 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 116 active positive cases, 86 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 124 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 77 Active Positive and 47 recoveries; Rajouri has 73 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 58 active positive cases and 14 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 182 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 85 Active positive and 97 recovered (including 04 cases reported today); Kishtwar has 23 positive cases with 15 active positive cases and 08 recovered; Ramban has 201 positive cases with 85 active positive and 116 recoveries; Reasi has 31 positive cases with 09 active positive and 22 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), Poonch has 108 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 58 active positive and 50 recoveries (including 01 case reported today) while Doda has 63 positive cases with 23 active positive cases and 39 recoveries and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 5680 positive cases in J&K 1958 have been reported as travelers while 3722 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments