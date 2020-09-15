Jammu and Kashmir reports 1229 new positive cases, 36381 recovered so far

Jammu : The Government on Monday informed that 1229 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 837 from Jammu division and 392 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 55325. Also 17 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 09 from Jammu division and 08 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 644 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 231 from Jammu Division and 413 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 55325 positive cases, 18049 are Active Positive, 36381 have recovered and 895 have died; 160 in Jammu division and 735 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1248495 test results available, 1193170 samples have been tested as negative till September 14, 2020.

Till date 525963 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 42090 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 18049 in isolation and 55018 under home surveillance. Besides, 409911 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 11797 positive cases (including 119 cases reported today) with 1931 Active Positive, 9614 recovered (including 146 cases recovered today), 252 deaths; Baramulla has 3495 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 967 Active Positive, 2415 recovered, 113 deaths; Pulwama reported 3204 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 460 active positive cases, 2682 recovered (including 34 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Kulgam has 2093 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 132 Active Positive, 1921 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 40 deaths; Shopian has 1881 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 161 Active Positive, 1691 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 29 deaths; Anantnag district has 2919 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 706 Active Positive, 2159 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Budgam has 3819 positive cases (including 78 cases reported today) with 1392 Active Positive and 2354 recovered (including 41 cases recovered today), 73 deaths; Kupwara has 2863 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 920 Active Positive, 1886 recovered (including 75 cases recovered today), 57 deaths; Bandipora has 2883 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 922 Active Positive, 1932 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today), 29 deaths and Ganderbal has 2146 positive cases (including 43 cases reported today) with 563 active positive cases, 1557 recoveries (including 55 cases recovered today) and 26 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 8744 positive cases (including 392 cases reported today) with 5855 active positive cases, 2797 recoveries (including 103 cases recovered today), 92 deaths; Rajouri has 1521 positive cases (including 87 cases reported today) with 673 active positive cases, 830 recovered, 18 deaths; Ramban has 839 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 185 active positive, 653 recoveries, 01 death; Kathua has 1360 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 450 Active positive, 898 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 12 deaths; Udhampur has 1508 positive cases (including 54 cases reported today) with 659 active positive cases, 845 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 04 deaths; Samba has 1104 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today) with 469 Active Positive, 627 recoveries (including 07 cases reported today), 08 deaths; Doda has 939 positive cases (including 113 cases reported today) with 488 active positive cases, 438 recoveries (including 33 cases reported today), 13 deaths; Poonch has 957 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today) with 529 active positive, 422 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Reasi has 617 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 240 active positive, 374 recoveries (including 19 cases reported today) and 03 deaths while Kishtwar has 636 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 347 active positive cases and 286 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 55325 positive cases in J&K 7791 have been reported as travelers while 47534 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.26 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

