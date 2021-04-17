Jammu and Kashmir reports 1144 new COVID-19 positive cases,131353 recovered so far

Jammu : The Government on Friday informed that 1144 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),414 from Jammu division and 730 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 144021.Also 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 01 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 562 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 161 from Jammu Division and 401 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 144021 positive cases, 10620 are Active Positive, 131353 have recovered and 2048have died; 759 in Jammu division and 1289 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6683730test results available, 6539709 samples have been tested as negative till 16thApril, 2021.

Till date 1650559 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 69214 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 10620 in isolation and 127267in home surveillance. Besides, 1441410 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 33851 positive cases (including 407 cases reported today) with 3770 Active Positive, 29596recovered (including 205 cases recovered today), 485 deaths; Baramulla has 10227 positive cases (including 89 cases reported today)with 982Active Positive, 9062recovered (including 52 cases recovered today), 183 deaths; Budgam reported 8853 positive cases (including 97 cases reported today)with 437 active positive cases, 8293 recovered (including 35cases recovered today), 123 deaths; Pulwama has 6245 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today)with 237 Active Positive, 5916 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 6114 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), 232 Active Positive, 5784recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Anantnag district has 5528 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today)with 276 Active Positive, 5153 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Bandipora has 4943 positive cases (including12 cases reported today), with112Active Positive and 4768 recoveries (including 27 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4862 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 109 Active Positive, 4704 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 3120 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today)with 252 Active Positive, 2811recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 57 deaths while as Shopian has 2744 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today),90 active positive cases, 2614 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 28226 positive cases (including 223 cases reported today) with 2182 active positive cases, 25648recoveries (including 60 cases recovered today), 396 deaths; Udhampur has 5129 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today), 698active positive cases, 4373 recoveries (including 32 cases recovered today)and58 deaths; Rajouri has 4028 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today)with 123active positive, 3849 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths; Doda has 3518 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today)with41Active positive, 3413 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3671 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today), 207 active positive cases, 3411 recovered(including 21 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2799 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 12 Active Positive, 2765 recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today)and22 deaths; Samba has 3009 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today)with 136 active positive cases, 2830 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today)and 43 deaths; Poonch has 2623 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with71active positive, 2524recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 28 deaths; Rambanhas 2202 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today)with39 active positive cases, 2140 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 23 deaths while Reasi has 2329 positive (including 43 cases reported today)with 614 active positive cases, 1699 recoveriesand 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 144021 positive cases in J&K, 16355 have been reported as travelers while 127666 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1109 COVID dedicated beds, 972 Isolation beds with 808 vacant beds and 137 ICU beds where 91 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1289 COVID dedicated beds, 1177 Isolation beds where 807 beds are vacant and 112 ICU beds where 90are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2398 COVID dedicated beds, 2149 Isolation beds with 1615 beds vacant and 249 ICU beds with 181vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.77 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.