Jammu and Kashmir reports 113 new positive cases, 120512 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 113 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 53 from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 123538. Also 01COVID-19 death has been reported fromKashmirDivision.

Moreover, 120 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 52 from Jammu Division and 68 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 123538 positive cases, 1103 are Active Positive, 120512 have recovered and 1923 have died; 716 in Jammu division and 1207 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4297224 test results available, 4173686 samples have been tested as negative till 19th January, 2021.

Till date 1032753 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 32892 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1103 in isolation and 64711 in home surveillance. Besides, 932124 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 25867 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 239 Active Positive, 25175 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 453 deaths; Baramulla has 8069 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 60 Active Positive, 7836 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 173 deaths; Budgam reported 7722 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 52 active positive cases, 7555 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 115 deaths; Pulwama has 5675 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 70 Active Positive, 5517 recoveredand 88 deaths;Kupwara has 5628 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 61 Active Positive, 5473 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Anantnag district has 4852 positive caseswith 50 Active Positive, 4718 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 84deaths; Bandipora has 4680 positive cases (including 01 casereported today)with28 Active Positive and 4591 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today), 61 deaths; Ganderbal has 4578 positive cases with 73 Active Positive, 4459 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 46 deaths; Kulgam has 2682 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 39 Active Positive, 2589 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2553 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with35 active positive cases, 2479 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today)and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 24705 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 171 active positive cases, 24167 recoveries (including 29 cases recovered today), 367 deaths; Udhampur has 4184 positive cases69 active positive cases, 4058 recovered (including 01case recovered today)and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3863 positive cases with 06 active positive, 3802 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3426 positive cases with 09 Active positive, 3353 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3249 positive cases (including 01 cases recovered today) with 03 active positive cases, 3195 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 51 deaths; Kishtwar has 2730 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 01 Active Positive, 2707 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today);22 deaths; Samba has 2825 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 87 active positive cases, 2698 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2484 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with 29 active positive, 2431 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2130 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 13 active positive, 2096 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1636 positivewith 08 active positive cases, 1613 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 123538 positive cases in J&K, 11472 have been reported as travelers while 112066 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1157 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 115 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 2112 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 134are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3269 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 249 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.68 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.