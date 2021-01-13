Jammu and Kashmir reports 113 new positive cases, 119170 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 113 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 65 from Jammu division and 48 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 122764. Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 198 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 98 from Jammu Division and 100 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 122764 positive cases, 1682 are Active Positive, 119170 have recovered and 1912 have died; 712 in Jammu division and 1200 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4138707 test results available, 4015943 samples have been tested as negative till 12th January, 2021.

Till date 970625 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33336 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1682 in isolation and 36119 in home surveillance. Besides, 897576 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 25662 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 198 Active Positive, 25012 recovered (including 44 cases recovered today), 452 deaths; Baramulla has 8039 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 66 Active Positive, 7801 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 172 deaths; Budgam reported 7683 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 67 active positive cases, 7505 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 111 deaths; Kupwara has 5604 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 85 Active Positive, 5425 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Pulwama has 5646 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 100 Active Positive, 5458 recoveredand 88 deaths; Anantnag district has 4836 positive cases (including 01case reported today) with 63 Active Positive, 4689 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 84 deaths; Bandipora has 4673 positive caseswith (including 02 cases reported today)41 Active Positive and 4571 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 61 deaths; Ganderbal has 4536 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 81 Active Positive, 4409 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 46 deaths; Kulgam has 2672 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 49 Active Positive, 2570 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 53 deaths while as Shopian has 2535 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with97 active positive cases, 2399 (including 04 cases recovered today) and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 24428 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 450 active positive cases, 23613 recoveries (including 47 cases recovered today), 365 deaths; Udhampur has 4171 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 89 active positive cases, 4025 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today)and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3860 positive caseswith 47 active positive, 3758 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 55 deaths; Doda has 3424 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 39 Active positive, 3321 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3238 positive cases (including 01case recovered today) with 10 active positive cases, 3178 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today) and 50 deaths; Kishtwar has 2729 positive caseswith 08 Active Positive, 2699 recoveries22 deaths; Samba has 2806 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 148 active positive cases, 2619 recoveriesand 39 deaths; Poonch has 2469 positive cases (including 01 casereported today)with 29 active positive, 2416 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today)and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2120 positive caseswith (including 02 cases reported today)10 active positive, 2089 recoveriesand 21 deaths while Reasi has 1633 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 05 active positive cases, 1613 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today)and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 122764 positive cases in J&K, 11401 have been reported as travelers while 111363 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1155 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 106 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1970 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 126are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3125 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 232 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.32 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments