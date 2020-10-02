Jammu and Kashmir reports 1093 new positive cases, 58552 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 1093 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 692 from Jammu division and 401 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 76163. Also 17 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 13 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1680 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1071 from Jammu Division and 609 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 76163 positive cases, 16413 are Active Positive, 58552 have recovered and 1198 have died; 355 in Jammu division and 843 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1643722 test results available, 1567559 samples have been tested as negative till October 01, 2020.

Till date 579313 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15446 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 16413 in isolation and 50787 under home surveillance. Besides, 495469 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 15046 positive cases (including 164 cases reported today) with 2058 Active Positive, 12696 recovered (including 202 cases recovered today), 292 deaths; Baramulla has 4427 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 1332 Active Positive, 2971 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 124 deaths; Pulwama reported 3967 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 410 active positive cases, 3488 recovered (including 41 cases recovered today), 69 deaths; Kulgam has 2279 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 114 Active Positive, 2122 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 2029 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 157 Active Positive, 1840 recovered (including 22 cases reported today), 32 deaths; Anantnag district has 3535 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 426 Active Positive, 3043 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 66 deaths; Budgam has 4925 positive cases (including 54 cases reported today) with 871 Active Positive and 3970 recovered (including 103 cases recovered today), 84 deaths; Kupwara has 3640 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 741 Active Positive, 2832 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 67 deaths; Bandipora has 3434 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 428 Active Positive, 2969 recovered (including 99 cases reported today), 37 deaths and Ganderbal has 2918 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 326 active positive cases, 2563 recoveries (including 66 cases recovered today) and 29 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 13505 positive cases (including 490 cases reported today) with 3390 active positive cases, 9923 recoveries (including 466 cases recovered today), 192 deaths; Rajouri has 2692 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 1194 active positive cases, 1466 recovered (including 178 cases reported today), 32 deaths; Ramban has 1357 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 247 active positive, 1100 recoveries (including 232 cases recovered today), 10 deaths; Kathua has 2079 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 494 Active positive, 1563 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Udhampur has 2273 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 549 active positive cases, 1706 recovered, 18 deaths; Samba has 1782 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 761 Active Positive, 1000 recoveries (including 51 cases reported today), 21 deaths; Doda has 2233 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 969 active positive cases, 1233 recoveries (including 121 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Poonch has 1788 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 953 active positive, 819 recoveries (including 02 cases reported today), 16 deaths; Reasi has 964 positive cases with 399 active positive, 559 recoveries and 06 deaths while Kishtwar has 1290 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 594 active positive cases and 689 recoveries (including 11 cases reported today) and 07 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 76163 positive cases in J&K 8804 have been reported as travelers while 67359 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 843 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 82 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2358 COVID dedicated beds, 2214 Isolation beds where 1673 beds are vacant and 144 ICU beds where 120 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3664 COVID dedicated beds, 3384 Isolation beds with 2516 beds vacant and 280 ICU beds with 202 vacant beds in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.76 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

