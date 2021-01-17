Jammu and Kashmir reports 109 new positive cases, 120016 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 109 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 55 from Jammu division and 54 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 123217. Also 01COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 256 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 168 from Jammu Division and 88 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 123217 positive cases, 1280 are Active Positive, 120016 have recovered and 1921 have died; 715 in Jammu division and 1206 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4234239 test results available, 4111022 samples have been tested as negative till 16th January, 2021.

Till date 1000494 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33966 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1280 in isolation and 53358 in home surveillance. Besides, 909969 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 25783 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 215 Active Positive, 25115 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 453 deaths; Baramulla has 8060 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 62 Active Positive, 7826 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 172 deaths; Budgam reported 7701 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 44 active positive cases, 7542 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 115 deaths; Pulwama has 5665 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 72 Active Positive, 5505 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today)and 88 deaths;Kupwara has 5616 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 68 Active Positive, 5454 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Anantnag district has 4846 positive cases (including 01case reported today) with 51 Active Positive, 4711 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 84 deaths; Bandipora has 4678 positive caseswith38 Active Positive and 4579 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 61 deaths; Ganderbal has 4561 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 84 Active Positive, 4431 recoveriesand 46 deaths; Kulgam has 2678 positive cases (including 01case reported today)with 42 Active Positive, 2582 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2547 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with49 active positive cases, 2459 (including 27 cases recovered today) and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 24591 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 285 active positive cases, 23939 recoveries (including 137 cases recovered today), 367 deaths; Udhampur has 4179 positive cases (including 01case reported today) with 79 active positive cases, 4043 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today)and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3862 positive caseswith 14 active positive, 3793 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 55 deaths; Doda has 3426 positive caseswith 20 Active positive, 3342 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3245 positive cases (including 02 cases recovered today) with 09 active positive cases, 3185 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today) and 51 deaths; Kishtwar has 2729 positive caseswith 08 Active Positive, 2699 recoveries;22 deaths; Samba has 2819 positive cases (including 03 casesreported today)with 98 active positive cases, 2682 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 39 deaths; Poonch has 2471 positive cases (including 01 case reported today)with 26 active positive, 2421 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2127 positive cases (including 01 casereported today)with 11 active positive, 2095 recoveriesand 21 deaths while Reasi has 1633 positive with 05 active positive cases, 1613 recoveriesand 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 123217 positive cases in J&K, 11437 have been reported as travelers while 111780 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1159 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 115 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 2077 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 137are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3236 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 252 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.60 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

