Jammu and Kashmir reports 1086 new positive cases,130304 recovered so far

Jammu:The Government on Wednesday informed that 1086 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),402 from Jammu division and 684 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 141736.Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 03 from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 372 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 112 from Jammu Division and 260 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 141736 positive cases, 9390 are Active Positive, 130304 have recovered and 2042have died; 757 in Jammu division and 1285 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6611924test results available, 6470188 samples have been tested as negative till 14thApril, 2021.

Till date 1633270 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 65515 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 9390 in isolation and 132079in home surveillance. Besides, 1424244 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 33026 positive cases (including 388 cases reported today) with 3348 Active Positive, 29196recovered (including 118 cases recovered today), 482 deaths; Baramulla has 10002 positive cases (including 107 cases reported today)with 853Active Positive, 8966recovered (including 73 cases recovered today), 183 deaths; Budgam reported 8731 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today)with 391 active positive cases, 8217 recovered (including 40cases recovered today), 123 deaths; Pulwama has 6179 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 208 Active Positive, 5879 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 6080 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today), 234 Active Positive, 5748recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Anantnag district has 5468 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today)with 246 Active Positive, 5123 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Bandipora has 4924 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today), with150Active Positive and 4711 recoveries, 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4844 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with 114 Active Positive, 4681 recoveriesand49deaths; Kulgam has 3059 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with 204 Active Positive, 2799 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths while as Shopian has 2737 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today),88 active positive cases, 2609 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 27788 positive cases (including 199 cases reported today) with 1852 active positive cases, 25542recoveries (including 60 cases recovered today), 394 deaths; Udhampur has 5053 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today), 662active positive cases, 4333 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today)and58 deaths; Rajouri has 3982 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 89 active positive, 3837 recoveries and 56 deaths; Doda has 3504 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 41 Active positive, 3399 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3610 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today), 186 active positive cases, 3371 recovered(including 24 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2787 positive cases with 31 Active Positive, 2734 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2973 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with 108 active positive cases, 2822 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 43 deaths; Poonch has 2608 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with61active positive, 2519 recoveries and 28 deaths; Ramban has 2188 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with26 active positive cases, 2139 recoveries and 23 deaths while Reasi has 2193 positive (including 85 cases reported today)with 498 active positive cases, 1679 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 141736 positive cases in J&K, 15917 have been reported as travelers while 125819 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 820 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 92 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 849 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 86are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 1669 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 178vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.61 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.