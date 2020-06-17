Jammu and Kashmir reports 108 new positive cases, 2914 recovered so far

Jammu : The Government on Wednesday informed that 108 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 27 from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5406. Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 133 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 55 from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 5406 positive cases, 2428 are Active Positive, 2914 have recovered and 64 have died; 07 in Jammu division and 57 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 282268 test results available, 276862 samples have been tested as negative till June 17, 2020.

Additionally, till date 243887 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40152 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 28 in Hospital Quarantine, 2428 in hospital isolation and 47960 under home surveillance. Besides, 153255 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 248 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 44 Active Positive, 203 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 01 death; Srinagar has 566 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 337 Active Positive, 215 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 14 deaths; Anantnag district has 583 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), with 168 Active Positive, 410 recovered (including 24 case recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 532 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 298 Active Positive, 223 recovered, 11 deaths; Shopian has 585 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 256 Active Positive, 322 recovered and 07 deaths; Kupwara has 419 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 106 Active Positive, 308 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 264 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), with 144 Active Positive and 116 recovered cases (including 04 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths; Ganderbal has 64 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 09 active positive cases and 55 recoveries ; Kulgam has 650 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today), with 211 Active Positive and 431 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths and Pulwama reported 261 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 189 active positive cases and 70 recovered (including 10 recoveries today) and 02 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 279 positive cases with 116 active positive cases and 159 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths; Udhampur has 185 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 103 active positive cases, 81 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 113 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 71 Active Positive and 42 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 72 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 57 active positive cases and 14 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kathua has 163 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 82 Active positive and 81 recovered (including 05 cases reported today); Kishtwar has 23 positive cases with 15 active positive cases and 08 recovered; Ramban has 201 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 117 active positive and 84 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Reasi has 30 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 17 active positive and 13 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), Poonch has 105 positive cases with 56 active positive and 49 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) while Doda has 63 positive cases with 32 active positive cases and 30 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 5406 positive cases in J&K 1851 have been reported as travelers while 3555 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

