Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched the online helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Devotees can easily log on to Shrine Board’s website www.jksasb.nic.in for the booking of helicopter tickets for the Yatra.

Dedicating new online service to the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji, the Lt. Governor said that it was a long-pending endeavour of the Union Territory Administration to introduce heli-services from Srinagar for better connectivity and accessibility.

He maintained that for the first time, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the Yatra in a single day.

The Lt. Governor further directed the Shrine Board and NIC officials to ensure hassle-free and secure online helicopter booking service for the pilgrims.

Earlier, helicopter services were operational for only two sectors, but now, the pilgrims can avail the services in four sectors (to & fro) viz. Srinagar to Neelgrath, Srinagar to Pahalgam , Neelgrath to Panchtarni and Pahalgam to Panchtarni, with total 11 helicopters to remain available for the passengers.

Addition of two new sectors from Srinagar will encourage those Yatris who wish to complete the Yatra in a single day and can return home.

This facility is also available for the devotees who want to travel only one way. The one-way tariff from Srinagar to Neelgrath shall be 11,700 rupees; Srinagar to Pahalgam 10,800 rupees; Neelgrath to Panchtarni 2,800 rupees and Pahalgam to Panchtarni 4,200 rupees.

The portal was designed & developed by National Informatics Centre, State Unit of Uttarakhand.

The Yatra-2022 shall commence on 30th of June and culminate on 11th of August. Expecting a heavy footfall of Yatris, the Shrine Board has made adequate arrangements this year. In 2020 and 2021, no Yatra was held due to COVID.