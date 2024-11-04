Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Disrupted by Calls for Revocation of Special Status

Ruckus erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para moved a resolution regarding the revocation of J&K’s special status and Article 370 on the session’s first day, drawing opposition from BJP MLAs. Newly appointed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commented, “The reality is that the people of J&K do not approve of the decision taken on August 5, 2019. If they had approved, the results today would have been different.” He dismissed the resolution as lacking significance, stating it was merely for show and emphasized that discussions should have occurred beforehand for a genuine purpose.