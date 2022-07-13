Mumbai : The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) has further strengthened the management team for Jet Airways with the appointments of Srihari Venugopal as Vice President – Network Planning, and Tanay Palshetkar as Assistant Vice President – Pricing and Revenue Management.

Srihari is responsible for developing and overseeing Jet Airways’ network strategy through route planning and development. Tanay will work collaboratively across the business to drive revenues and shape Jet Airways’ commercial proposition. They will report to the Chief Executive Officer, Sanjiv Kapoor.

Before joining Jet Airways, Srihari served Go First as VP – Network Planning. He started his career in aviation as a revenue management analyst at Air Deccan and subsequently worked in various capacities across the MENA and ASEAN regions in addition to the domestic market. His previous employers include Bengaluru International Airport, SpiceJet, Saudi Arabian carrier Flynas, Air Pegasus, and AirAsia.

Tanay also joins Jet Airways from Go First, where he was General Manager – Revenue Management. He started his career with Jet Airways over 22 years ago in the carrier’s reservations team, and then transitioned to take on roles in revenue management, pricing, and similar domains within the commercial functions of various airlines. He was part of Kingfisher Airlines’ start-up team, and later worked with UAE-based RAK Airways and FlyDubai, and AirAsia.

Welcoming the two senior executives to the team, Sanjiv Kapoor, said: “Both, Srihari and Tanay, bring great abilities and the right experience to help us relaunch Jet Airways. We welcome both of them to the Jet Airways family, and we are delighted that our entire senior management team is now almost fully in place, as we get closer to creating history together.”

Several senior industry professionals have joined the re-start team of Jet Airways. On 23 May 2022, the Consortium announced the appointments of Prabh Sharan Singh as Chief Digital Officer, HR Jagannath as VP – Engineering, Mark Turner as VP – Inflight Product and Services, and Vishesh Khanna – VP Sales, Distribution, and Customer Engagement. Previously, Sanjiv Kapoor joined as CEO, Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO, Capt. PP Singh as Vice President – Flight Operations and Accountable Manager, Alphonso Dass as Vice President – Airports & Airport Training, Nakul Tuteja as Vice President – Human Resources & Administration, and Ronit Baugh as General Manager & Head of Corporate Communications.

Jet Airways recently invited former Jet Airways cabin crew to ‘come back home’ and rejoin the airline. The airline will soon begin recruitment for other operational roles, such as pilots, engineers, technicians, etc. The airline intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September 2022.