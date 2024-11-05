Jal Utsav Water Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow for 15-Day Celebration

NITI Aayog will be launching 15 day ‘Jal Utsav’ starting tomorrow to create awareness and sensitivity towards water management, conservation and sustainability. The campaign follows the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi who mooted the idea of ‘Jal Utsav’ on the lines of ‘Nadi Utsav’ during the 3rd Chief Secretaries Conference held in December, 2023.

Jal Utsav is being implemented in 20 Aspirational Districts/Blocks between November 6-24, 2024 in partnership with National Jal Jeevan Mission, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The Festival being launched across 20 states, envisages community participation in preservation and protection of water resources. It seeks to instil a sense of responsibility towards efficient water use among households and water management among utilities and agencies. In this initiative, school students are being enrolled in water management activities, empowering them to act as catalysts for change within their families and communities.

The fortnight long festival will be launched with ‘Jal Bandhan’ – the symbolic tying of sacred thread on water assets by eminent personalities and local leaders. They would also launch “Fact Sheet on Jal Sampada (water assets)” of their respective blocks and districts. Besides, discussing the plan for the departmental activities in the fortnight, people would also take the ‘Jal Utsav Oath’ resolving to maintain and protect the water resources ensuring judicious and sustainable use. Through this pledge, communities are being encouraged to abide by the 5Rs: Respect, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recharge while using water.

The subsequent days of the Jal Utsav fortnight will include cleaning of Jal Sampada assets; celebrating Jal Sanchay Diwas; encouraging teachers to lead through creating water management awareness through stories, experiments and visits to water bodies and also by training the students on water quality testing using field test kits (FTKs). Students will be given exposure visits to water supply and treatment plants for greater awareness about water management; organizing Jal Utsav Run or marathon; planting of trees under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam at Jal Sampada premises are also the activities planned for the fortnight. People for skill development under Nal Jal Mitra initiative of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation will also be enrolled during the Jal Utsav. Self-help Groups and ASHA workers are also being included in this festival for sensitization and capacity building.

Jal Utsav aims to celebrate water as a vital element for life through cultivating a sense of responsibility among the people from all walks of life including students, households and local communities in preserving water resources.