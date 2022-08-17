Jal Shakti Minister says marked difference would be seen in downstream of River Yamuna in Delhi by December this year

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that a marked difference would be seen in downstream of River Yamuna in Delhi by December this year. He said,the Central Government is committed to clean the polluted 22 kilometer stretch of River Yamuna in the national capital. Mr Shekhawat said this at an event ‘Yamuna Par Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organized by National Mission for Clean Ganga in New Delhi yesterday. Giving the example of treated water from Mathura Sewage Treatment Plant being sold to Indian Oil, the Minister said that a national policy for reuse of treated wastewater is also being framed.

He also informed that a lot of infrastructures has been created to clean Ganga and its tributaries and projects worth over 30 thousand crore rupees have been sanctioned. He also expressed satisfaction on Namami Gange transforming into a Jan Andolan with the support of various organisations. He said, in more than 100 districts along River Ganga, proper discussions take place on issues related to Ganga and remedial actions are taken. On the occasion, various initiatives were launched under the ‘Arth Ganga’ campaign including ‘Jalaj’ initiative at 26 locations out of 75 locations proposed during this year on the main stem of Ganga basin states.

They are Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Secretary, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Department Pankaj Kumar while talking about the rejuvenation of Yamuna said that operation of Coronation Pillar STP has already started in Delhi, while the operation of 3 big STPs is also targeted to be completed by December this year.