Jal Shakti Abhiyan Mela-2022 Organized by KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA Bhubaneswar

Krishi Vigyan Kendra – Khordha, ICAR- Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswarand Dharitri Krushak Sangathan, Rajas jointly organized Jal Shakti Abhiyan Mela-2022 with the theme “Rainwater harvesting and water conservation” at Rajas village, Balipatna Block of Khordha districton 14.11.2022. Padma Shri Batakrushna Sahoo graced this occasion as Chief Guest. In his address he highlighted the water conservation methods suitable for Aquaculture at Khordha district. He also stressed the need to develop water harvesting structure for conservation of rainwater. Smt. Basanti Nayak, Sarapanch, Rajas Grama Panchayat urged the participants for saving water for future generation. Earlier, Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK-Khordha welcomed the dignitaries and participants. He advised the participants to conserve water and utilize it judiciously for the crop, livestock, fisheries etc. He emphasized the per drop more crop concept and focused about the various techniques for conservation of soil and water. Shri Kedareswar Choudhury, Secretary, Darabar Sahitya Sansad stressed upon maintenance of water bodies in villages and Panchayats for recharge of the groundwater. Block Agriculture Officer Shri Radhasyam Das informed about the Government Programmes like Jala Niddhi, Farm Pond Plus etc. and requested the farmers to take the advantages of the Schemes. Asst. Horticulture Officer, Balipatna Mrs. Soumyashree Moharana, address the gathering and spoke about the Govt. Schemes like, Sprinkler and Drip irrigation for saving water in crop production. Smt. Kumudini Swain, Chairman, Maheera Farmer Producer Company Ltd. (MFPCL), Amanakuda, Balipatna requested the farmers to be associated in the MFPCL and take the advantages of various Govt. Schemes for water harvesting and conservation. About 165 farmers/farmwomen and Line Dept. Officials, Scientists of KVK participated in theJal Shakti Abhiyan Mela. Shri Pratap Chandra Nayak, President, Dharitri Krushak Sangathan, Rajas proposed vote of thanks.