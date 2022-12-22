National

Jal Jeevan Mission : “Water” being a state subject, the powers to plan, approve, implement & operate & maintain water supply schemes are vested with States

New Delhi : Since August, 2019, to make provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household of the country by 2024, Government of India is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in partnership with States/UTs.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore (17%) households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, around 7.52 Crore (38%) additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 19.12.2022, out of 19.36 Crore rural households in the country, more than 10.75 Crore (55.54%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes.

“Water” being a state subject, the powers to plan, approve, implement & operate & maintain water supply schemes are vested with States. As such, grievances/ complaints etc. are disposed in respective State/ UT. Accordingly, complaints on irregularities / corruption/ grievances received so far have been forwarded to the respective State Government for taking necessary action. Field visits are also undertaken on a periodic basis to assess the quality of implementation of various works and components of the JJM. The JJM Dashboard has also been developed where the information on the progress on the Mission at state, district and panchayat levels are provided in public domain. Grievances received through the CPGRAMS portal are also taken up for resolution with the respective state/UT.

State/ UT-wise details of Central fund allocated, drawn and utilization reported by the States/ UTs under erstwhile NRDWP in 2017-18 & 2018-19 and under Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23 (as on 18.12.2022) are annexed.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

NRDWP: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2017-18

 (Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands  1.05  0.43 ND  1.05 NR NR
Andhra Pr.  59.51  159.51  233.09  293.20  267.03  205.71
Arunachal Pr.  12.40  77.51  63.08  75.48  62.93  14.36
Assam  306.04  524.10  474.80  782.05  387.20  48.27
Bihar  87.29  394.53  355.60  442.89  216.10  173.26
Chhattisgarh  26.86  64.33  49.84  76.70  49.89  61.90
Goa  3.23  2.32 ND  3.23  1.83  5.98
Gujarat  25.42  231.62  290.86  316.29  315.14  524.89
Haryana  28.38  118.95  88.82  117.20  87.34  79.03
Himachal Pr.  30.09  66.02  101.85  131.94  129.42  34.48
J&K  57.31  222.26  325.33  382.64  344.86  45.01
Jharkhand  79.46  172.68  209.09  297.62  171.47  206.54
Karnataka  89.25  290.86  365.81  457.26  272.77  1,173.64
Kerala  2.71  56.88  95.16  97.87  95.53  87.55
Madhya Pr.  35.92  195.67  135.51  171.43  163.35  144.18
Maharashtra  172.82  338.13  282.47  455.29  187.84  270.32
Manipur  28.38  32.20  66.25  95.67  68.30  12.25
Meghalaya  1.94  41.86  85.91  87.92  87.43  67.42
Mizoram  0.14  22.40  46.10  46.24  25.93  3.40
Nagaland  0.89  27.66  17.88  18.77  18.77  3.92
Odisha  51.80  102.69  83.59  136.34  93.48  90.93
Puducherry  1.27  0.82 ND  1.27 NR NR
Punjab  26.64  115.25  173.29  199.93  103.64  149.47
Rajasthan  550.09  891.95  714.24  1,265.55  728.81  1,253.68
Sikkim  4.75  9.30  17.51  22.45  11.60  3.30
Tamil Nadu  6.39  121.61  185.10  192.09  191.40  216.03
Telangana  35.71  775.01  843.56  886.77  592.47  570.50
Tripura  6.54  32.26  83.93  91.35  42.77  6.73
Uttar Pr.  257.82  539.09  472.52  730.42  616.77  537.42
Uttarakhand  32.92  68.42  110.28  143.20  138.20  31.81
West Bengal  20.78  810.48  996.68  1,017.46  599.45  1,035.51

Source: JJM – IMIS                     ND: Not Drawn                      NR: Not Reported

 

NRDWP: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2018-19

 (Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands  1.05  0.62  0.31 1.36  1.36  4.85
Andhra Pr.  26.17  197.56  185.85  379.63  186.28  167.61
Arunachal Pr.  12.54  96.95  90.89  116.68  97.21  13.25
Assam  394.85  567.89  300.76  722.29  336.25  26.68
Bihar  226.79  476.63  234.84  672.93  148.48  211.30
Chhattisgarh  26.81  95.47  48.19  111.62  43.41  36.62
Goa  1.40  3.34  1.67  5.90  3.07  2.83
Gujarat  1.15  237.09  222.27  718.83  223.42  495.41
Haryana  29.86  81.88  76.76  199.80  94.48  93.18
Himachal Pr.  0.01  91.12  85.43  109.61  85.43  24.17
J&K  37.78  309.07  249.34  306.75  251.88  19.63
Jharkhand  126.15  207.97  85.12  312.20  136.73  100.93
Karnataka  184.50  331.04  276.06  1,259.18  433.95  798.62
Kerala  2.34  90.37  84.86  170.68  84.62  83.48
Madhya Pr.  8.08  274.09  243.62  557.99  250.43  306.29
Maharashtra  267.46  474.16  239.06  902.38  258.40  395.86
Manipur  27.37  40.25  37.73  72.96  65.11  7.86
Meghalaya  0.35  52.43  49.15  54.73  48.71  5.23
Mizoram  20.31  28.00  26.25  51.68  46.46  5.12
Nagaland 0.00  34.72  17.36  19.85  17.36  2.49
Odisha  42.86  154.99  128.82  393.60  172.45  221.92
Puducherry  1.27  1.29 ND  1.27 NR NR
Punjab  96.28  125.97  119.41  321.98  112.78  106.29
Rajasthan  536.75  692.13  655.41  2,079.21  878.48  887.05
Sikkim  10.85  11.62  10.89  25.76  21.06  4.02
Tamil Nadu  0.68  180.99  167.31  531.01  168.92  363.02
Telangana  294.30  131.40  123.18  711.71  420.90  294.23
Tripura  48.58  55.18  51.73  108.29  53.88  7.98
Uttar Pr.  113.65  713.95  670.72  1,388.86  755.08  604.49
Uttarakhand  5.00  99.17  92.97  130.88  91.85  32.91
West Bengal  418.02  917.82  890.28  1,670.68  547.47  362.38

Source: JJM – IMIS                     ND: Not Drawn                      NR: Not Reported

 

 

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2019-20

 (Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands 0.00  1.78  0.50  0.50 NR NR
Andhra Pr.  25.74  372.64  372.64  398.38  121.62  54.80
Arunachal Pr.  6.22  132.55  177.47  183.69  126.14  13.35
Assam  359.35  694.95  442.36  811.32  358.87  29.01
Bihar  313.16  787.31  417.35  730.51  473.33  150.34
Chhattisgarh  31.58  208.04  65.82  97.40  39.23  37.55
Goa 0.00  7.57  3.08  3.08  3.08  6.17
Gujarat 0.00  390.31  390.31  390.31  384.61  394.74
Haryana  10.13  149.95  149.95  160.08  69.29  73.80
Himachal Pr. 0.00  148.67  205.83  205.83  197.87  15.46
J&K  27.14  322.03  322.03  349.17  200.25  24.01
Jharkhand  75.79  267.69  291.19  382.97  114.58  119.71
Karnataka  26.61  546.06  546.06  572.67  492.24  297.87
Kerala  2.58  248.76  101.29  103.87  62.69  57.23
Ladakh  8.10  166.65  67.86  75.96 NR  0.65
Madhya Pr.  1.26  571.60  571.60  572.86  326.65  288.75
Maharashtra  248.12  847.97  345.28  593.40  308.04  428.14
Manipur 0.00  67.69  91.17  91.17  28.20  6.60
Meghalaya  0.80  86.02  43.01  43.81  26.35  0.77
Mizoram  0.14  39.87  68.05  68.19  37.41  1.81
Nagaland 0.00  56.49  56.49  58.44  23.54  4.67
Odisha  0.78  364.74  364.74  365.52  275.02  255.02
Puducherry  1.27  2.50 ND  1.27  0.97 NR
Punjab  102.91  227.46  227.46  330.37  73.27  78.20
Rajasthan  313.67  1,301.71  1,301.71  1,615.38  620.31  698.54
Sikkim  0.84  15.41  26.15  27.02  14.71  1.48
Tamil Nadu  1.49  373.87  373.10  378.67  114.58  99.14
Telangana  4.48  259.14  105.52  119.43  88.33  74.46
Tripura  48.94  107.64  145.37  195.90  59.45  6.46
Uttar Pr.  58.33  1,206.28  1,513.14  1,571.47  639.32  380.10
Uttarakhand  6.12  170.53  170.53  176.65  110.04  23.02
West Bengal  760.82  995.33  994.75  1,755.57  609.00  445.03

Source: JJM – IMIS                     ND: Not Drawn                      NR: Not Reported

 

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2020-21

 (Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands  0.50  2.93  1.46  1.96  1.45 NR
Andhra Pr.  276.76  790.48  297.62  574.38  427.73  180.97
Arunachal Pr.  57.56  254.85  344.85  402.41  392.43  32.05
Assam  452.45  1,608.51  551.77  1,004.22  880.44  90.02
Bihar  257.18  1,839.16  353.60  610.78  551.82  374.42
Chhattisgarh  58.17  445.52  334.14  392.31  223.80  221.10
Goa 0.00  12.41  6.20  6.20  2.99  13.49
Gujarat  5.70  883.08  983.08  988.78  838.50  883.43
Haryana  90.80  289.52  72.38  163.18  130.94  120.17
Himachal Pr.  7.95  326.20  547.48  555.43  329.01  42.25
J&K  148.92  681.77  53.72  202.64  88.69  5.17
Jharkhand  268.39  572.24  143.06  411.45  286.62  177.73
Karnataka  80.42  1,189.40  446.36  526.78  349.62  416.38
Kerala  41.18  404.24  303.18  344.36  304.29  311.25
Ladakh  75.96  352.09 ND  75.96  9.43 NR
Madhya Pr.  246.21  1,280.13  960.09  1,206.30  1,014.70  875.99
Maharashtra  285.35  1,828.92  457.23  742.58  473.59  324.16
Manipur  62.96  131.80  141.80  204.76  189.14  18.52
Meghalaya  17.46  174.92  184.92  202.48  188.30  20.44
Mizoram  30.77  79.30  104.30  135.07  107.90  10.13
Nagaland  34.90  114.09  85.57  120.47  91.95  10.00
Odisha  90.50  812.15  609.11  699.61  688.69  673.00
Puducherry  0.30  4.64  1.06  1.38  0.20  1.00
Punjab  257.10  362.79 ND  257.10  146.74  104.95
Rajasthan  995.07  2,522.03  630.51  1,625.58  762.04  789.05
Sikkim  12.30  31.36  39.36  51.66  43.43  3.75
Tamil Nadu  264.09  921.99  690.36  954.45  576.97  399.57
Telangana  31.10  412.19  82.71  116.32  61.17  133.98
Tripura  136.46  156.61  117.46  256.52  195.00  22.26
Uttar Pr.  932.16  2,570.94  1,295.47  2,227.63  1,761.06  886.94
Uttarakhand  66.60  362.58  271.93  338.53  227.32  20.02
West Bengal  1,146.58  1,614.18  807.08  1,953.66  1,196.07  641.17

Source: JJM – IMIS                ND: Not Drawn                      NR: Not Report
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2021-22

 (Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands  0.52  8.26  2.06  2.58  1.05 NR
Andhra Pr.  146.65  3,182.88  791.06  937.71  234.76  235.39
Arunachal Pr.  9.98  1,013.53  1,555.53  1,565.51  1,114.29  106.62
Assam  123.78  5,601.16  4,200.87  4,324.65  2,505.44  312.89
Bihar  58.95  6,608.25 ND  58.95  4.00  340.45
Chhattisgarh  168.52  1,908.96  477.24  645.76  498.69  488.63
Goa  3.21  45.53  22.77  25.98  14.03  17.98
Gujarat  150.28  3,410.61  2,557.96  2,708.24  2,124.85  2,226.25
Haryana  32.24  1,119.95  559.98  592.22  434.74  431.27
Himachal Pr.  226.42  1,262.78  2,012.78  2,239.20  1,420.94  146.73
J&K  113.96  2,747.17  604.18  718.14  112.43  8.31
Jharkhand  124.83  2,479.88  512.22  637.05  437.21  510.99
Karnataka  177.16  5,008.80  2,504.40  2,681.56  1,418.56  1,557.92
Kerala  40.07  1,804.59  1,353.44  1,393.51  957.44  1,059.57
Ladakh  66.52  1,429.96  340.68  407.20  124.26 NR
Madhya Pr.  191.61  5,116.79  3,837.59  4,029.20  2,262.78  2,479.33
Maharashtra  268.99  7,064.41  1,666.64  1,935.63  377.98  477.98
Manipur  15.62  481.19  601.19  616.81  474.78  52.80
Meghalaya  14.18  678.39  1,078.39  1,092.57  672.05  76.55
Mizoram  27.17  303.89  303.89  331.06  250.98  32.31
Nagaland  28.52  444.81  333.61  362.13  345.14  27.88
Odisha  10.93  3,323.42  2,492.56  2,503.49  1,306.20  1,289.71
Puducherry  1.18  30.22  7.47  8.66  2.32  0.10
Punjab  110.36  1,656.39  402.24  512.60  247.83  175.81
Rajasthan  863.53  10,180.50  2,345.08  3,208.61  1,920.16  1,664.02
Sikkim  8.23  124.79  194.79  203.02  90.12  11.57
Tamil Nadu  377.48  3,691.21  614.35  991.83  457.55  496.23
Telangana  55.15  1,653.09 ND  55.15  17.70  68.88
Tripura  61.51  614.09  714.09  775.60  599.82  65.13
Uttar Pr.  466.56  10,870.50  5,435.25  5,901.81  2,930.07  3,525.40
Uttarakhand  111.22  1,443.80  1,082.85  1,194.07  597.97  67.40
West Bengal  757.58  6,998.97  1,404.61  2,162.19  1,547.52  725.77

Source: JJM- IMIS                 ND: Not Drawn                      NR: Not Reported

 

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2022-23

(as on 18.12.2022)

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands  1.53  9.15 ND  1.53  0.60 NR
Andhra Pr.  702.95  3,458.20 ND  794.97  392.90  92.02
Arunachal Pr.  451.21  1,116.35  279.09  794.38  577.03  64.08
Assam  1,819.21  6,117.61  1,529.40  3,590.59  2,517.50  241.98
Bihar  54.95  4,766.90 ND  82.88  27.93  27.93
Chhattisgarh  147.06  2,223.98  1,111.99  2,092.49  1,675.61  833.44
Goa  11.95  49.98 ND  23.79  22.88  11.84
Gujarat  583.39  3,590.16  1,795.08  4,538.79  4,211.44  2,160.32
Haryana  157.47  1,157.44  115.75  530.74  491.77  257.52
Himachal Pr.  818.27  1,344.94  672.47  1,605.13  1,245.28  114.39
J&K  605.71  3,039.11 ND  640.84  358.64  35.13
Jharkhand  199.83  2,825.52  706.38  1,607.46  1,295.54  701.25
Karnataka  1,263.00  5,451.85  1,362.96  3,699.68  2,072.31  1,073.72
Kerala  436.08  2,206.54  1,103.27  2,420.70  1,765.42  881.35
Ladakh  282.94  1,555.77 ND  282.94  205.31 NR
Lakshadweep 0.00  36.99 ND 0.00 NR NR
Madhya Pr.  1,766.42  5,641.02  1,410.25  5,092.84  3,838.62  1,916.17
Maharashtra  1,557.65  7,831.25 ND  2,410.19  1,675.54  852.54
Manipur  142.03  512.05  128.01  291.05  203.50  21.01
Meghalaya  420.52  747.76  373.88  870.40  752.46  76.00
Mizoram  80.08  333.91  166.96  271.59  206.20  24.55
Nagaland  17.00  484.28  363.21  419.47  298.39  39.26
Odisha  1,197.29  3,608.62  866.57  3,023.02  1,938.21  959.16
Puducherry  6.34  17.83 ND  6.40  0.22  0.06
Punjab  264.78  2,403.46 ND  359.16  279.10  94.38
Rajasthan  1,288.46  13,328.60  2,749.65  5,413.52  3,929.47  1,375.41
Sikkim  112.90  136.17  34.04  158.18  130.49  11.24
Tamil Nadu  534.29  4,015.00 ND  806.79  488.22  272.50
Telangana  37.44  1,657.56 ND  50.96  24.90  13.52
Tripura  175.78  666.97  500.23  728.21  534.33  52.20
Uttar Pr.  2,971.74  12,662.05  6,331.02  13,910.79  10,162.74  4,608.03
Uttarakhand  596.09  1,612.50  304.62  973.60  742.81  72.89
West Bengal  614.67  6,180.25  1,036.47  3,024.46  2,433.15  1,373.32

Source: JJM – IMIS                     ND: Not Drawn                      NR: Not Reported

