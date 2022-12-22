Jal Jeevan Mission : “Water” being a state subject, the powers to plan, approve, implement & operate & maintain water supply schemes are vested with States

New Delhi : Since August, 2019, to make provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household of the country by 2024, Government of India is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in partnership with States/UTs.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore (17%) households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, around 7.52 Crore (38%) additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 19.12.2022, out of 19.36 Crore rural households in the country, more than 10.75 Crore (55.54%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes.

“Water” being a state subject, the powers to plan, approve, implement & operate & maintain water supply schemes are vested with States. As such, grievances/ complaints etc. are disposed in respective State/ UT. Accordingly, complaints on irregularities / corruption/ grievances received so far have been forwarded to the respective State Government for taking necessary action. Field visits are also undertaken on a periodic basis to assess the quality of implementation of various works and components of the JJM. The JJM Dashboard has also been developed where the information on the progress on the Mission at state, district and panchayat levels are provided in public domain. Grievances received through the CPGRAMS portal are also taken up for resolution with the respective state/UT.

State/ UT-wise details of Central fund allocated, drawn and utilization reported by the States/ UTs under erstwhile NRDWP in 2017-18 & 2018-19 and under Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23 (as on 18.12.2022) are annexed.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

***

AS

Annexure

NRDWP: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2017-18

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 1.05 0.43 ND 1.05 NR NR Andhra Pr. 59.51 159.51 233.09 293.20 267.03 205.71 Arunachal Pr. 12.40 77.51 63.08 75.48 62.93 14.36 Assam 306.04 524.10 474.80 782.05 387.20 48.27 Bihar 87.29 394.53 355.60 442.89 216.10 173.26 Chhattisgarh 26.86 64.33 49.84 76.70 49.89 61.90 Goa 3.23 2.32 ND 3.23 1.83 5.98 Gujarat 25.42 231.62 290.86 316.29 315.14 524.89 Haryana 28.38 118.95 88.82 117.20 87.34 79.03 Himachal Pr. 30.09 66.02 101.85 131.94 129.42 34.48 J&K 57.31 222.26 325.33 382.64 344.86 45.01 Jharkhand 79.46 172.68 209.09 297.62 171.47 206.54 Karnataka 89.25 290.86 365.81 457.26 272.77 1,173.64 Kerala 2.71 56.88 95.16 97.87 95.53 87.55 Madhya Pr. 35.92 195.67 135.51 171.43 163.35 144.18 Maharashtra 172.82 338.13 282.47 455.29 187.84 270.32 Manipur 28.38 32.20 66.25 95.67 68.30 12.25 Meghalaya 1.94 41.86 85.91 87.92 87.43 67.42 Mizoram 0.14 22.40 46.10 46.24 25.93 3.40 Nagaland 0.89 27.66 17.88 18.77 18.77 3.92 Odisha 51.80 102.69 83.59 136.34 93.48 90.93 Puducherry 1.27 0.82 ND 1.27 NR NR Punjab 26.64 115.25 173.29 199.93 103.64 149.47 Rajasthan 550.09 891.95 714.24 1,265.55 728.81 1,253.68 Sikkim 4.75 9.30 17.51 22.45 11.60 3.30 Tamil Nadu 6.39 121.61 185.10 192.09 191.40 216.03 Telangana 35.71 775.01 843.56 886.77 592.47 570.50 Tripura 6.54 32.26 83.93 91.35 42.77 6.73 Uttar Pr. 257.82 539.09 472.52 730.42 616.77 537.42 Uttarakhand 32.92 68.42 110.28 143.20 138.20 31.81 West Bengal 20.78 810.48 996.68 1,017.46 599.45 1,035.51

Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported

NRDWP: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2018-19

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 1.05 0.62 0.31 1.36 1.36 4.85 Andhra Pr. 26.17 197.56 185.85 379.63 186.28 167.61 Arunachal Pr. 12.54 96.95 90.89 116.68 97.21 13.25 Assam 394.85 567.89 300.76 722.29 336.25 26.68 Bihar 226.79 476.63 234.84 672.93 148.48 211.30 Chhattisgarh 26.81 95.47 48.19 111.62 43.41 36.62 Goa 1.40 3.34 1.67 5.90 3.07 2.83 Gujarat 1.15 237.09 222.27 718.83 223.42 495.41 Haryana 29.86 81.88 76.76 199.80 94.48 93.18 Himachal Pr. 0.01 91.12 85.43 109.61 85.43 24.17 J&K 37.78 309.07 249.34 306.75 251.88 19.63 Jharkhand 126.15 207.97 85.12 312.20 136.73 100.93 Karnataka 184.50 331.04 276.06 1,259.18 433.95 798.62 Kerala 2.34 90.37 84.86 170.68 84.62 83.48 Madhya Pr. 8.08 274.09 243.62 557.99 250.43 306.29 Maharashtra 267.46 474.16 239.06 902.38 258.40 395.86 Manipur 27.37 40.25 37.73 72.96 65.11 7.86 Meghalaya 0.35 52.43 49.15 54.73 48.71 5.23 Mizoram 20.31 28.00 26.25 51.68 46.46 5.12 Nagaland 0.00 34.72 17.36 19.85 17.36 2.49 Odisha 42.86 154.99 128.82 393.60 172.45 221.92 Puducherry 1.27 1.29 ND 1.27 NR NR Punjab 96.28 125.97 119.41 321.98 112.78 106.29 Rajasthan 536.75 692.13 655.41 2,079.21 878.48 887.05 Sikkim 10.85 11.62 10.89 25.76 21.06 4.02 Tamil Nadu 0.68 180.99 167.31 531.01 168.92 363.02 Telangana 294.30 131.40 123.18 711.71 420.90 294.23 Tripura 48.58 55.18 51.73 108.29 53.88 7.98 Uttar Pr. 113.65 713.95 670.72 1,388.86 755.08 604.49 Uttarakhand 5.00 99.17 92.97 130.88 91.85 32.91 West Bengal 418.02 917.82 890.28 1,670.68 547.47 362.38

Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2019-20

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 0.00 1.78 0.50 0.50 NR NR Andhra Pr. 25.74 372.64 372.64 398.38 121.62 54.80 Arunachal Pr. 6.22 132.55 177.47 183.69 126.14 13.35 Assam 359.35 694.95 442.36 811.32 358.87 29.01 Bihar 313.16 787.31 417.35 730.51 473.33 150.34 Chhattisgarh 31.58 208.04 65.82 97.40 39.23 37.55 Goa 0.00 7.57 3.08 3.08 3.08 6.17 Gujarat 0.00 390.31 390.31 390.31 384.61 394.74 Haryana 10.13 149.95 149.95 160.08 69.29 73.80 Himachal Pr. 0.00 148.67 205.83 205.83 197.87 15.46 J&K 27.14 322.03 322.03 349.17 200.25 24.01 Jharkhand 75.79 267.69 291.19 382.97 114.58 119.71 Karnataka 26.61 546.06 546.06 572.67 492.24 297.87 Kerala 2.58 248.76 101.29 103.87 62.69 57.23 Ladakh 8.10 166.65 67.86 75.96 NR 0.65 Madhya Pr. 1.26 571.60 571.60 572.86 326.65 288.75 Maharashtra 248.12 847.97 345.28 593.40 308.04 428.14 Manipur 0.00 67.69 91.17 91.17 28.20 6.60 Meghalaya 0.80 86.02 43.01 43.81 26.35 0.77 Mizoram 0.14 39.87 68.05 68.19 37.41 1.81 Nagaland 0.00 56.49 56.49 58.44 23.54 4.67 Odisha 0.78 364.74 364.74 365.52 275.02 255.02 Puducherry 1.27 2.50 ND 1.27 0.97 NR Punjab 102.91 227.46 227.46 330.37 73.27 78.20 Rajasthan 313.67 1,301.71 1,301.71 1,615.38 620.31 698.54 Sikkim 0.84 15.41 26.15 27.02 14.71 1.48 Tamil Nadu 1.49 373.87 373.10 378.67 114.58 99.14 Telangana 4.48 259.14 105.52 119.43 88.33 74.46 Tripura 48.94 107.64 145.37 195.90 59.45 6.46 Uttar Pr. 58.33 1,206.28 1,513.14 1,571.47 639.32 380.10 Uttarakhand 6.12 170.53 170.53 176.65 110.04 23.02 West Bengal 760.82 995.33 994.75 1,755.57 609.00 445.03

Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2020-21

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 0.50 2.93 1.46 1.96 1.45 NR Andhra Pr. 276.76 790.48 297.62 574.38 427.73 180.97 Arunachal Pr. 57.56 254.85 344.85 402.41 392.43 32.05 Assam 452.45 1,608.51 551.77 1,004.22 880.44 90.02 Bihar 257.18 1,839.16 353.60 610.78 551.82 374.42 Chhattisgarh 58.17 445.52 334.14 392.31 223.80 221.10 Goa 0.00 12.41 6.20 6.20 2.99 13.49 Gujarat 5.70 883.08 983.08 988.78 838.50 883.43 Haryana 90.80 289.52 72.38 163.18 130.94 120.17 Himachal Pr. 7.95 326.20 547.48 555.43 329.01 42.25 J&K 148.92 681.77 53.72 202.64 88.69 5.17 Jharkhand 268.39 572.24 143.06 411.45 286.62 177.73 Karnataka 80.42 1,189.40 446.36 526.78 349.62 416.38 Kerala 41.18 404.24 303.18 344.36 304.29 311.25 Ladakh 75.96 352.09 ND 75.96 9.43 NR Madhya Pr. 246.21 1,280.13 960.09 1,206.30 1,014.70 875.99 Maharashtra 285.35 1,828.92 457.23 742.58 473.59 324.16 Manipur 62.96 131.80 141.80 204.76 189.14 18.52 Meghalaya 17.46 174.92 184.92 202.48 188.30 20.44 Mizoram 30.77 79.30 104.30 135.07 107.90 10.13 Nagaland 34.90 114.09 85.57 120.47 91.95 10.00 Odisha 90.50 812.15 609.11 699.61 688.69 673.00 Puducherry 0.30 4.64 1.06 1.38 0.20 1.00 Punjab 257.10 362.79 ND 257.10 146.74 104.95 Rajasthan 995.07 2,522.03 630.51 1,625.58 762.04 789.05 Sikkim 12.30 31.36 39.36 51.66 43.43 3.75 Tamil Nadu 264.09 921.99 690.36 954.45 576.97 399.57 Telangana 31.10 412.19 82.71 116.32 61.17 133.98 Tripura 136.46 156.61 117.46 256.52 195.00 22.26 Uttar Pr. 932.16 2,570.94 1,295.47 2,227.63 1,761.06 886.94 Uttarakhand 66.60 362.58 271.93 338.53 227.32 20.02 West Bengal 1,146.58 1,614.18 807.08 1,953.66 1,196.07 641.17

Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Report

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2021-22

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 0.52 8.26 2.06 2.58 1.05 NR Andhra Pr. 146.65 3,182.88 791.06 937.71 234.76 235.39 Arunachal Pr. 9.98 1,013.53 1,555.53 1,565.51 1,114.29 106.62 Assam 123.78 5,601.16 4,200.87 4,324.65 2,505.44 312.89 Bihar 58.95 6,608.25 ND 58.95 4.00 340.45 Chhattisgarh 168.52 1,908.96 477.24 645.76 498.69 488.63 Goa 3.21 45.53 22.77 25.98 14.03 17.98 Gujarat 150.28 3,410.61 2,557.96 2,708.24 2,124.85 2,226.25 Haryana 32.24 1,119.95 559.98 592.22 434.74 431.27 Himachal Pr. 226.42 1,262.78 2,012.78 2,239.20 1,420.94 146.73 J&K 113.96 2,747.17 604.18 718.14 112.43 8.31 Jharkhand 124.83 2,479.88 512.22 637.05 437.21 510.99 Karnataka 177.16 5,008.80 2,504.40 2,681.56 1,418.56 1,557.92 Kerala 40.07 1,804.59 1,353.44 1,393.51 957.44 1,059.57 Ladakh 66.52 1,429.96 340.68 407.20 124.26 NR Madhya Pr. 191.61 5,116.79 3,837.59 4,029.20 2,262.78 2,479.33 Maharashtra 268.99 7,064.41 1,666.64 1,935.63 377.98 477.98 Manipur 15.62 481.19 601.19 616.81 474.78 52.80 Meghalaya 14.18 678.39 1,078.39 1,092.57 672.05 76.55 Mizoram 27.17 303.89 303.89 331.06 250.98 32.31 Nagaland 28.52 444.81 333.61 362.13 345.14 27.88 Odisha 10.93 3,323.42 2,492.56 2,503.49 1,306.20 1,289.71 Puducherry 1.18 30.22 7.47 8.66 2.32 0.10 Punjab 110.36 1,656.39 402.24 512.60 247.83 175.81 Rajasthan 863.53 10,180.50 2,345.08 3,208.61 1,920.16 1,664.02 Sikkim 8.23 124.79 194.79 203.02 90.12 11.57 Tamil Nadu 377.48 3,691.21 614.35 991.83 457.55 496.23 Telangana 55.15 1,653.09 ND 55.15 17.70 68.88 Tripura 61.51 614.09 714.09 775.60 599.82 65.13 Uttar Pr. 466.56 10,870.50 5,435.25 5,901.81 2,930.07 3,525.40 Uttarakhand 111.22 1,443.80 1,082.85 1,194.07 597.97 67.40 West Bengal 757.58 6,998.97 1,404.61 2,162.19 1,547.52 725.77

Source: JJM- IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2022-23

(as on 18.12.2022)

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 1.53 9.15 ND 1.53 0.60 NR Andhra Pr. 702.95 3,458.20 ND 794.97 392.90 92.02 Arunachal Pr. 451.21 1,116.35 279.09 794.38 577.03 64.08 Assam 1,819.21 6,117.61 1,529.40 3,590.59 2,517.50 241.98 Bihar 54.95 4,766.90 ND 82.88 27.93 27.93 Chhattisgarh 147.06 2,223.98 1,111.99 2,092.49 1,675.61 833.44 Goa 11.95 49.98 ND 23.79 22.88 11.84 Gujarat 583.39 3,590.16 1,795.08 4,538.79 4,211.44 2,160.32 Haryana 157.47 1,157.44 115.75 530.74 491.77 257.52 Himachal Pr. 818.27 1,344.94 672.47 1,605.13 1,245.28 114.39 J&K 605.71 3,039.11 ND 640.84 358.64 35.13 Jharkhand 199.83 2,825.52 706.38 1,607.46 1,295.54 701.25 Karnataka 1,263.00 5,451.85 1,362.96 3,699.68 2,072.31 1,073.72 Kerala 436.08 2,206.54 1,103.27 2,420.70 1,765.42 881.35 Ladakh 282.94 1,555.77 ND 282.94 205.31 NR Lakshadweep 0.00 36.99 ND 0.00 NR NR Madhya Pr. 1,766.42 5,641.02 1,410.25 5,092.84 3,838.62 1,916.17 Maharashtra 1,557.65 7,831.25 ND 2,410.19 1,675.54 852.54 Manipur 142.03 512.05 128.01 291.05 203.50 21.01 Meghalaya 420.52 747.76 373.88 870.40 752.46 76.00 Mizoram 80.08 333.91 166.96 271.59 206.20 24.55 Nagaland 17.00 484.28 363.21 419.47 298.39 39.26 Odisha 1,197.29 3,608.62 866.57 3,023.02 1,938.21 959.16 Puducherry 6.34 17.83 ND 6.40 0.22 0.06 Punjab 264.78 2,403.46 ND 359.16 279.10 94.38 Rajasthan 1,288.46 13,328.60 2,749.65 5,413.52 3,929.47 1,375.41 Sikkim 112.90 136.17 34.04 158.18 130.49 11.24 Tamil Nadu 534.29 4,015.00 ND 806.79 488.22 272.50 Telangana 37.44 1,657.56 ND 50.96 24.90 13.52 Tripura 175.78 666.97 500.23 728.21 534.33 52.20 Uttar Pr. 2,971.74 12,662.05 6,331.02 13,910.79 10,162.74 4,608.03 Uttarakhand 596.09 1,612.50 304.62 973.60 742.81 72.89 West Bengal 614.67 6,180.25 1,036.47 3,024.46 2,433.15 1,373.32

Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported