Jal Jeevan Mission : “Water” being a state subject, the powers to plan, approve, implement & operate & maintain water supply schemes are vested with States

New Delhi : Since August, 2019, to make provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household of the country by 2024, Government of India is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in partnership with States/UTs.
At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore (17%) households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, around 7.52 Crore (38%) additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 19.12.2022, out of 19.36 Crore rural households in the country, more than 10.75 Crore (55.54%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes.
“Water” being a state subject, the powers to plan, approve, implement & operate & maintain water supply schemes are vested with States. As such, grievances/ complaints etc. are disposed in respective State/ UT. Accordingly, complaints on irregularities / corruption/ grievances received so far have been forwarded to the respective State Government for taking necessary action. Field visits are also undertaken on a periodic basis to assess the quality of implementation of various works and components of the JJM. The JJM Dashboard has also been developed where the information on the progress on the Mission at state, district and panchayat levels are provided in public domain. Grievances received through the CPGRAMS portal are also taken up for resolution with the respective state/UT.
State/ UT-wise details of Central fund allocated, drawn and utilization reported by the States/ UTs under erstwhile NRDWP in 2017-18 & 2018-19 and under Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23 (as on 18.12.2022) are annexed.
This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
***
AS
Annexure
NRDWP: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2017-18
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|1.05
|0.43
|ND
|1.05
|NR
|NR
|
|Andhra Pr.
|59.51
|159.51
|233.09
|293.20
|267.03
|205.71
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|12.40
|77.51
|63.08
|75.48
|62.93
|14.36
|
|Assam
|306.04
|524.10
|474.80
|782.05
|387.20
|48.27
|
|Bihar
|87.29
|394.53
|355.60
|442.89
|216.10
|173.26
|
|Chhattisgarh
|26.86
|64.33
|49.84
|76.70
|49.89
|61.90
|
|Goa
|3.23
|2.32
|ND
|3.23
|1.83
|5.98
|
|Gujarat
|25.42
|231.62
|290.86
|316.29
|315.14
|524.89
|
|Haryana
|28.38
|118.95
|88.82
|117.20
|87.34
|79.03
|
|Himachal Pr.
|30.09
|66.02
|101.85
|131.94
|129.42
|34.48
|
|J&K
|57.31
|222.26
|325.33
|382.64
|344.86
|45.01
|
|Jharkhand
|79.46
|172.68
|209.09
|297.62
|171.47
|206.54
|
|Karnataka
|89.25
|290.86
|365.81
|457.26
|272.77
|1,173.64
|
|Kerala
|2.71
|56.88
|95.16
|97.87
|95.53
|87.55
|
|Madhya Pr.
|35.92
|195.67
|135.51
|171.43
|163.35
|144.18
|
|Maharashtra
|172.82
|338.13
|282.47
|455.29
|187.84
|270.32
|
|Manipur
|28.38
|32.20
|66.25
|95.67
|68.30
|12.25
|
|Meghalaya
|1.94
|41.86
|85.91
|87.92
|87.43
|67.42
|
|Mizoram
|0.14
|22.40
|46.10
|46.24
|25.93
|3.40
|
|Nagaland
|0.89
|27.66
|17.88
|18.77
|18.77
|3.92
|
|Odisha
|51.80
|102.69
|83.59
|136.34
|93.48
|90.93
|
|Puducherry
|1.27
|0.82
|ND
|1.27
|NR
|NR
|
|Punjab
|26.64
|115.25
|173.29
|199.93
|103.64
|149.47
|
|Rajasthan
|550.09
|891.95
|714.24
|1,265.55
|728.81
|1,253.68
|
|Sikkim
|4.75
|9.30
|17.51
|22.45
|11.60
|3.30
|
|Tamil Nadu
|6.39
|121.61
|185.10
|192.09
|191.40
|216.03
|
|Telangana
|35.71
|775.01
|843.56
|886.77
|592.47
|570.50
|
|Tripura
|6.54
|32.26
|83.93
|91.35
|42.77
|6.73
|
|Uttar Pr.
|257.82
|539.09
|472.52
|730.42
|616.77
|537.42
|
|Uttarakhand
|32.92
|68.42
|110.28
|143.20
|138.20
|31.81
|
|West Bengal
|20.78
|810.48
|996.68
|1,017.46
|599.45
|1,035.51
Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported
NRDWP: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2018-19
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|1.05
|0.62
|0.31
|1.36
|1.36
|4.85
|
|Andhra Pr.
|26.17
|197.56
|185.85
|379.63
|186.28
|167.61
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|12.54
|96.95
|90.89
|116.68
|97.21
|13.25
|
|Assam
|394.85
|567.89
|300.76
|722.29
|336.25
|26.68
|
|Bihar
|226.79
|476.63
|234.84
|672.93
|148.48
|211.30
|
|Chhattisgarh
|26.81
|95.47
|48.19
|111.62
|43.41
|36.62
|
|Goa
|1.40
|3.34
|1.67
|5.90
|3.07
|2.83
|
|Gujarat
|1.15
|237.09
|222.27
|718.83
|223.42
|495.41
|
|Haryana
|29.86
|81.88
|76.76
|199.80
|94.48
|93.18
|
|Himachal Pr.
|0.01
|91.12
|85.43
|109.61
|85.43
|24.17
|
|J&K
|37.78
|309.07
|249.34
|306.75
|251.88
|19.63
|
|Jharkhand
|126.15
|207.97
|85.12
|312.20
|136.73
|100.93
|
|Karnataka
|184.50
|331.04
|276.06
|1,259.18
|433.95
|798.62
|
|Kerala
|2.34
|90.37
|84.86
|170.68
|84.62
|83.48
|
|Madhya Pr.
|8.08
|274.09
|243.62
|557.99
|250.43
|306.29
|
|Maharashtra
|267.46
|474.16
|239.06
|902.38
|258.40
|395.86
|
|Manipur
|27.37
|40.25
|37.73
|72.96
|65.11
|7.86
|
|Meghalaya
|0.35
|52.43
|49.15
|54.73
|48.71
|5.23
|
|Mizoram
|20.31
|28.00
|26.25
|51.68
|46.46
|5.12
|
|Nagaland
|0.00
|34.72
|17.36
|19.85
|17.36
|2.49
|
|Odisha
|42.86
|154.99
|128.82
|393.60
|172.45
|221.92
|
|Puducherry
|1.27
|1.29
|ND
|1.27
|NR
|NR
|
|Punjab
|96.28
|125.97
|119.41
|321.98
|112.78
|106.29
|
|Rajasthan
|536.75
|692.13
|655.41
|2,079.21
|878.48
|887.05
|
|Sikkim
|10.85
|11.62
|10.89
|25.76
|21.06
|4.02
|
|Tamil Nadu
|0.68
|180.99
|167.31
|531.01
|168.92
|363.02
|
|Telangana
|294.30
|131.40
|123.18
|711.71
|420.90
|294.23
|
|Tripura
|48.58
|55.18
|51.73
|108.29
|53.88
|7.98
|
|Uttar Pr.
|113.65
|713.95
|670.72
|1,388.86
|755.08
|604.49
|
|Uttarakhand
|5.00
|99.17
|92.97
|130.88
|91.85
|32.91
|
|West Bengal
|418.02
|917.82
|890.28
|1,670.68
|547.47
|362.38
Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2019-20
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|0.00
|1.78
|0.50
|0.50
|NR
|NR
|
|Andhra Pr.
|25.74
|372.64
|372.64
|398.38
|121.62
|54.80
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|6.22
|132.55
|177.47
|183.69
|126.14
|13.35
|
|Assam
|359.35
|694.95
|442.36
|811.32
|358.87
|29.01
|
|Bihar
|313.16
|787.31
|417.35
|730.51
|473.33
|150.34
|
|Chhattisgarh
|31.58
|208.04
|65.82
|97.40
|39.23
|37.55
|
|Goa
|0.00
|7.57
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|6.17
|
|Gujarat
|0.00
|390.31
|390.31
|390.31
|384.61
|394.74
|
|Haryana
|10.13
|149.95
|149.95
|160.08
|69.29
|73.80
|
|Himachal Pr.
|0.00
|148.67
|205.83
|205.83
|197.87
|15.46
|
|J&K
|27.14
|322.03
|322.03
|349.17
|200.25
|24.01
|
|Jharkhand
|75.79
|267.69
|291.19
|382.97
|114.58
|119.71
|
|Karnataka
|26.61
|546.06
|546.06
|572.67
|492.24
|297.87
|
|Kerala
|2.58
|248.76
|101.29
|103.87
|62.69
|57.23
|
|Ladakh
|8.10
|166.65
|67.86
|75.96
|NR
|0.65
|
|Madhya Pr.
|1.26
|571.60
|571.60
|572.86
|326.65
|288.75
|
|Maharashtra
|248.12
|847.97
|345.28
|593.40
|308.04
|428.14
|
|Manipur
|0.00
|67.69
|91.17
|91.17
|28.20
|6.60
|
|Meghalaya
|0.80
|86.02
|43.01
|43.81
|26.35
|0.77
|
|Mizoram
|0.14
|39.87
|68.05
|68.19
|37.41
|1.81
|
|Nagaland
|0.00
|56.49
|56.49
|58.44
|23.54
|4.67
|
|Odisha
|0.78
|364.74
|364.74
|365.52
|275.02
|255.02
|
|Puducherry
|1.27
|2.50
|ND
|1.27
|0.97
|NR
|
|Punjab
|102.91
|227.46
|227.46
|330.37
|73.27
|78.20
|
|Rajasthan
|313.67
|1,301.71
|1,301.71
|1,615.38
|620.31
|698.54
|
|Sikkim
|0.84
|15.41
|26.15
|27.02
|14.71
|1.48
|
|Tamil Nadu
|1.49
|373.87
|373.10
|378.67
|114.58
|99.14
|
|Telangana
|4.48
|259.14
|105.52
|119.43
|88.33
|74.46
|
|Tripura
|48.94
|107.64
|145.37
|195.90
|59.45
|6.46
|
|Uttar Pr.
|58.33
|1,206.28
|1,513.14
|1,571.47
|639.32
|380.10
|
|Uttarakhand
|6.12
|170.53
|170.53
|176.65
|110.04
|23.02
|
|West Bengal
|760.82
|995.33
|994.75
|1,755.57
|609.00
|445.03
Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2020-21
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|0.50
|2.93
|1.46
|1.96
|1.45
|NR
|
|Andhra Pr.
|276.76
|790.48
|297.62
|574.38
|427.73
|180.97
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|57.56
|254.85
|344.85
|402.41
|392.43
|32.05
|
|Assam
|452.45
|1,608.51
|551.77
|1,004.22
|880.44
|90.02
|
|Bihar
|257.18
|1,839.16
|353.60
|610.78
|551.82
|374.42
|
|Chhattisgarh
|58.17
|445.52
|334.14
|392.31
|223.80
|221.10
|
|Goa
|0.00
|12.41
|6.20
|6.20
|2.99
|13.49
|
|Gujarat
|5.70
|883.08
|983.08
|988.78
|838.50
|883.43
|
|Haryana
|90.80
|289.52
|72.38
|163.18
|130.94
|120.17
|
|Himachal Pr.
|7.95
|326.20
|547.48
|555.43
|329.01
|42.25
|
|J&K
|148.92
|681.77
|53.72
|202.64
|88.69
|5.17
|
|Jharkhand
|268.39
|572.24
|143.06
|411.45
|286.62
|177.73
|
|Karnataka
|80.42
|1,189.40
|446.36
|526.78
|349.62
|416.38
|
|Kerala
|41.18
|404.24
|303.18
|344.36
|304.29
|311.25
|
|Ladakh
|75.96
|352.09
|ND
|75.96
|9.43
|NR
|
|Madhya Pr.
|246.21
|1,280.13
|960.09
|1,206.30
|1,014.70
|875.99
|
|Maharashtra
|285.35
|1,828.92
|457.23
|742.58
|473.59
|324.16
|
|Manipur
|62.96
|131.80
|141.80
|204.76
|189.14
|18.52
|
|Meghalaya
|17.46
|174.92
|184.92
|202.48
|188.30
|20.44
|
|Mizoram
|30.77
|79.30
|104.30
|135.07
|107.90
|10.13
|
|Nagaland
|34.90
|114.09
|85.57
|120.47
|91.95
|10.00
|
|Odisha
|90.50
|812.15
|609.11
|699.61
|688.69
|673.00
|
|Puducherry
|0.30
|4.64
|1.06
|1.38
|0.20
|1.00
|
|Punjab
|257.10
|362.79
|ND
|257.10
|146.74
|104.95
|
|Rajasthan
|995.07
|2,522.03
|630.51
|1,625.58
|762.04
|789.05
|
|Sikkim
|12.30
|31.36
|39.36
|51.66
|43.43
|3.75
|
|Tamil Nadu
|264.09
|921.99
|690.36
|954.45
|576.97
|399.57
|
|Telangana
|31.10
|412.19
|82.71
|116.32
|61.17
|133.98
|
|Tripura
|136.46
|156.61
|117.46
|256.52
|195.00
|22.26
|
|Uttar Pr.
|932.16
|2,570.94
|1,295.47
|2,227.63
|1,761.06
|886.94
|
|Uttarakhand
|66.60
|362.58
|271.93
|338.53
|227.32
|20.02
|
|West Bengal
|1,146.58
|1,614.18
|807.08
|1,953.66
|1,196.07
|641.17
Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Report
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2021-22
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|0.52
|8.26
|2.06
|2.58
|1.05
|NR
|
|Andhra Pr.
|146.65
|3,182.88
|791.06
|937.71
|234.76
|235.39
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|9.98
|1,013.53
|1,555.53
|1,565.51
|1,114.29
|106.62
|
|Assam
|123.78
|5,601.16
|4,200.87
|4,324.65
|2,505.44
|312.89
|
|Bihar
|58.95
|6,608.25
|ND
|58.95
|4.00
|340.45
|
|Chhattisgarh
|168.52
|1,908.96
|477.24
|645.76
|498.69
|488.63
|
|Goa
|3.21
|45.53
|22.77
|25.98
|14.03
|17.98
|
|Gujarat
|150.28
|3,410.61
|2,557.96
|2,708.24
|2,124.85
|2,226.25
|
|Haryana
|32.24
|1,119.95
|559.98
|592.22
|434.74
|431.27
|
|Himachal Pr.
|226.42
|1,262.78
|2,012.78
|2,239.20
|1,420.94
|146.73
|
|J&K
|113.96
|2,747.17
|604.18
|718.14
|112.43
|8.31
|
|Jharkhand
|124.83
|2,479.88
|512.22
|637.05
|437.21
|510.99
|
|Karnataka
|177.16
|5,008.80
|2,504.40
|2,681.56
|1,418.56
|1,557.92
|
|Kerala
|40.07
|1,804.59
|1,353.44
|1,393.51
|957.44
|1,059.57
|
|Ladakh
|66.52
|1,429.96
|340.68
|407.20
|124.26
|NR
|
|Madhya Pr.
|191.61
|5,116.79
|3,837.59
|4,029.20
|2,262.78
|2,479.33
|
|Maharashtra
|268.99
|7,064.41
|1,666.64
|1,935.63
|377.98
|477.98
|
|Manipur
|15.62
|481.19
|601.19
|616.81
|474.78
|52.80
|
|Meghalaya
|14.18
|678.39
|1,078.39
|1,092.57
|672.05
|76.55
|
|Mizoram
|27.17
|303.89
|303.89
|331.06
|250.98
|32.31
|
|Nagaland
|28.52
|444.81
|333.61
|362.13
|345.14
|27.88
|
|Odisha
|10.93
|3,323.42
|2,492.56
|2,503.49
|1,306.20
|1,289.71
|
|Puducherry
|1.18
|30.22
|7.47
|8.66
|2.32
|0.10
|
|Punjab
|110.36
|1,656.39
|402.24
|512.60
|247.83
|175.81
|
|Rajasthan
|863.53
|10,180.50
|2,345.08
|3,208.61
|1,920.16
|1,664.02
|
|Sikkim
|8.23
|124.79
|194.79
|203.02
|90.12
|11.57
|
|Tamil Nadu
|377.48
|3,691.21
|614.35
|991.83
|457.55
|496.23
|
|Telangana
|55.15
|1,653.09
|ND
|55.15
|17.70
|68.88
|
|Tripura
|61.51
|614.09
|714.09
|775.60
|599.82
|65.13
|
|Uttar Pr.
|466.56
|10,870.50
|5,435.25
|5,901.81
|2,930.07
|3,525.40
|
|Uttarakhand
|111.22
|1,443.80
|1,082.85
|1,194.07
|597.97
|67.40
|
|West Bengal
|757.58
|6,998.97
|1,404.61
|2,162.19
|1,547.52
|725.77
Source: JJM- IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2022-23
(as on 18.12.2022)
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|1.53
|9.15
|ND
|1.53
|0.60
|NR
|
|Andhra Pr.
|702.95
|3,458.20
|ND
|794.97
|392.90
|92.02
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|451.21
|1,116.35
|279.09
|794.38
|577.03
|64.08
|
|Assam
|1,819.21
|6,117.61
|1,529.40
|3,590.59
|2,517.50
|241.98
|
|Bihar
|54.95
|4,766.90
|ND
|82.88
|27.93
|27.93
|
|Chhattisgarh
|147.06
|2,223.98
|1,111.99
|2,092.49
|1,675.61
|833.44
|
|Goa
|11.95
|49.98
|ND
|23.79
|22.88
|11.84
|
|Gujarat
|583.39
|3,590.16
|1,795.08
|4,538.79
|4,211.44
|2,160.32
|
|Haryana
|157.47
|1,157.44
|115.75
|530.74
|491.77
|257.52
|
|Himachal Pr.
|818.27
|1,344.94
|672.47
|1,605.13
|1,245.28
|114.39
|
|J&K
|605.71
|3,039.11
|ND
|640.84
|358.64
|35.13
|
|Jharkhand
|199.83
|2,825.52
|706.38
|1,607.46
|1,295.54
|701.25
|
|Karnataka
|1,263.00
|5,451.85
|1,362.96
|3,699.68
|2,072.31
|1,073.72
|
|Kerala
|436.08
|2,206.54
|1,103.27
|2,420.70
|1,765.42
|881.35
|
|Ladakh
|282.94
|1,555.77
|ND
|282.94
|205.31
|NR
|
|Lakshadweep
|0.00
|36.99
|ND
|0.00
|NR
|NR
|
|Madhya Pr.
|1,766.42
|5,641.02
|1,410.25
|5,092.84
|3,838.62
|1,916.17
|
|Maharashtra
|1,557.65
|7,831.25
|ND
|2,410.19
|1,675.54
|852.54
|
|Manipur
|142.03
|512.05
|128.01
|291.05
|203.50
|21.01
|
|Meghalaya
|420.52
|747.76
|373.88
|870.40
|752.46
|76.00
|
|Mizoram
|80.08
|333.91
|166.96
|271.59
|206.20
|24.55
|
|Nagaland
|17.00
|484.28
|363.21
|419.47
|298.39
|39.26
|
|Odisha
|1,197.29
|3,608.62
|866.57
|3,023.02
|1,938.21
|959.16
|
|Puducherry
|6.34
|17.83
|ND
|6.40
|0.22
|0.06
|
|Punjab
|264.78
|2,403.46
|ND
|359.16
|279.10
|94.38
|
|Rajasthan
|1,288.46
|13,328.60
|2,749.65
|5,413.52
|3,929.47
|1,375.41
|
|Sikkim
|112.90
|136.17
|34.04
|158.18
|130.49
|11.24
|
|Tamil Nadu
|534.29
|4,015.00
|ND
|806.79
|488.22
|272.50
|
|Telangana
|37.44
|1,657.56
|ND
|50.96
|24.90
|13.52
|
|Tripura
|175.78
|666.97
|500.23
|728.21
|534.33
|52.20
|
|Uttar Pr.
|2,971.74
|12,662.05
|6,331.02
|13,910.79
|10,162.74
|4,608.03
|
|Uttarakhand
|596.09
|1,612.50
|304.62
|973.60
|742.81
|72.89
|
|West Bengal
|614.67
|6,180.25
|1,036.47
|3,024.46
|2,433.15
|1,373.32
Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported