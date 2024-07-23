Jal Jeevan Mission achieves historic milestone of 15 crore Rural Tap Connections from just 3 crores, in a short span of 5 years

The National Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved a historic milestone today, by providing tap water connections to 15 crore rural households across the country. Launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 15th August 2019, this flagship initiative has showcased unprecedented speed and scale by increasing rural tap connection coverage from 3 crore to an astounding 15 crore since its launch in a short span of five years.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’ on the occasion, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his leadership in achieiving this historic feat. He further stated, “this golden milestone has not only given a gift of pure water to our countrymen but also uniquely improved their quality of life”.

Collaborating with States/UTs and various development partners, JJM has reached several key milestones. As on date, eight states – Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and three Union Territories – Puducherry, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have achieved 100% coverage. Several other states are progressing well and will be shortly reporting themselves as ‘Har Ghar Jal (HGJ)’. Bihar (96.08%), Uttarakhand (95.02%), Ladakh (93.25%) and Nagaland (91.58%) have made significant progress towards HGJ status.

In addition, 2.28 lakh villages and 190 districts have reported ‘Har Ghar Jal’, whereas, 100 districts and over 1.25 lakh villages are ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Certified. As on 23rd July 2024, 5.24 lakh Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs)/ Paani Samitis have been constituted and 5.12 lakh Village Action Plans (VAPs) have been developed which detail out the type of water supply scheme required, cost estimates, implementation schedule and O&M arrangement.

JJM ensures rigorous testing of water samples from source and delivery points regularly. There are a total of 2,163 laboratories to ensure timely water sample testing. More than 24.59 lakh women have been trained for testing water samples using Field Testing Kit (FTK) to ensure quality. Safe drinking water is now available in all Arsenic and Fluoride-affected habitations. All State Governments and UT Administrations have been consistently advised to take all measures for reliability and sustainability of potable water supply.

In addition to household connections, the Mission has ensured tap water supply in 9.28 lakh (88.91%) schools and 9.68 lakh (85.08%) anganwadi centres nationwide. In the 112 aspirational districts, tap water access has surged from 21.38 lakh (7.80%) households at the time of launch to 2.11 crore (77.16%) households as on 23rd July 2024.

The ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative is bringing substantial socio-economic benefits, liberating the rural population, particularly women and young girls, from the arduous task of fetching water daily. The time saved is now redirected towards income-generating activities, skill development, and supporting children’s education. Jal Jeevan Mission is profoundly transforming the rural landscape by touching upon various facets of rural living. The Mission is enhancing the quality of life, ensuring health and well-being, and creating a sense of community empowerment, while making rural lives worthwhile and fulfilling.