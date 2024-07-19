Jajpur’s Jajati Keshari Medical College to Start with 50 MBBS Seats, Plans to Expand

The National Medical Commission has approved 50 MBBS seats for the new Government Medical College and Hospital in Jajpur for the 2024-25 academic year. Initially approved for 50 seats, the college, named Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital, is expected to expand to 100 seats. This new facility, costing over Rs 400 crore and built on the outskirts of Jajpur, increases Odisha’s total government medical colleges to 12 and MBBS seats to 1,600.