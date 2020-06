Jajpur: Jajpur reports 10 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, Total tally in the district 290. It should be noted that Odisha reports 141 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Total tally 2245. Of 141 Covid19 cases today including 110 from quarantine centres & 31 local cases.

Ganjam reports highest 27 cases followed by Khurda with 26 cases. Nuapada reports 19, Kendrapara- 13, Jajpur- 10 cases.

