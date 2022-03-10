Jaipur Music Stage 2022 begins with a spirited celebration of Indian fusion music!

Jaipur: After a full year of waiting, and two years since the last on-ground show, the musical extravaganza Jaipur Music Stage kicked off its 15th edition with much aplomb on 10th March at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. The 3-day music festival from 10th-12th March is being held alongside the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, which offers a sumptuous feast of books, literature & ideas from India and the world, teaming perfectly with the rejuvenating strains of music at the Jaipur Music Stage.

The Festival showcased two acclaimed artiste groups on the first day, namely the Anirudh Varma Collective, a contemporary Indian Classical ensemble of artistes from diverse musical and cultural backgrounds led by New Delhi-based pianist, composer, and producer Anirudh Varma; and Advaita, a leading Indian fusion band that has completed fourteen years of musical journey with its eight members, and is credited with creating a new contemporary Indian sound hailed by music lovers and critics as truly original and progressive.

The Festival continues its 15-year-long journey of programming an eclectic mix of established and rising​artistes and providing audiences with the opportunity to discover inspiring new music. Through the celebration, the much-awaited performances from Day 1 brought back the magic of live music to a stage that has seen some of the greatest offerings from India and around the world in its previous editions.

Talking about his upcoming performance, Anirudh Varma said, “This March will be very special as after almost two years the Jaipur Literature Festival is back. I am thrilled to be in front of a LIVE audience after the pandemic. We do have something special planned for the Festival this year, as we are exclusively releasing our new single on JMS’s closing night – ‘Naino waleyan’.

Sharing the excitement of performing in front of a live audience, Anindo Bose from Advaita said, “Rich gatherings are opening after a long time, and performing in front of a live audience is a thrill in itself. We’ve written a few new songs over the last few years, but we haven’t had the opportunity to perform them, like everyone else in the last two years [since the outbreak of the pandemic]. We’re looking forward to performing at the Festival’s hybrid avatar and elevating everyone’s spirits.”