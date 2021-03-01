Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau

New Delhi: Jaideep Bhatnagar has taken over today as Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau.

Bhatnagar is an Officer of the Indian Information Service, Batch of 1986. He has earlier served in Doordarshan News as head of the Commercial, Sales and Marketing Division of Doordarshan.

He has also served as Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent West Asia covering twenty countries. He later went on to head the News Services Division of All India Radio.

Prior to his current charge as head of the organization, Shri Bhatnagar has worked in PIB for six years in different capacities.

Shri Bhatnagar takes over from Shri Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia who superannuated on 28th February 2021.