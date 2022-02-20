Jai Snow Skiing festival witnesses huge rush on day 2

BHADERWAH: Three day Jai Valley Snow Skiing festival of the Winter Carnival under Sansad Khel Spardha is witnessing a huge rush of tourists which continued on the second day, today.

For it being a Sunday, the third day is expected to see a huge footfall of locals and outside tourists. The local administration has asked the management committee to stay prepared to receive and facilitate the visitors.

On the second day, the venue was visited by Vice Chancellor Jammu University, Rector Bhaderwah Campus, BDC Chairperson Bhaderwah East, BDC Chairperson Bhaderwah West, ADC Bhaderwah, and many local and non local tourists. The visitors enjoyed the splendorous and mesmerising landscape snow-clad Jai Valley amid colourful cultural programs, featuring folk dance and music, traditional sword and Stick dance performed by local tribal community members. The visitors also enjoyed Zorbing ball, Snow Skiing, sledging, Snow roping, Baloon shooting and local cuisine for which stalls were put up by locals.

Speaking to the media, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhadarwah Chowdhary Dil Mir and CEO Bhaderwah Development Authority, Navdeep Wazir said that visitors are highly appreciating the facilities made available by the administration.