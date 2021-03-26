JAGUAR I-PACE, The All-Electric Performance Suv, Launched In India From ₹ 105.9 Lakh

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced the launch of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE in India with a starting price of ₹ 105.9 Lakh (ex-showroom India). The Jaguar I-PACE is powered by a 90 kWh battery that delivers 294 kW power and 696 Nm torque, allowing the I-PACE to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 s.

Since its launch, the Jaguar I-PACE has won over 80 global awards, including the prestigious World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car in 2019, making it a true electric vehicle icon within a short span of time.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said:

Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric SUV that we’ve launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey. With our electrified products we look forward to playing a significant role in India’s electrification drive into the future. Jaguar I-PACE will appeal to people who look for and purchase the latest in technology and design, to express their personalities and stay ahead of the curve. We and our Retailer network are fully prepared to cater to the demands of these customers.”

GOING ELECTRIC MADE EASY

Jaguar has ensured that every step of the customer journey delivers peace of mind and makes owning an electric car as easy as possible. 22 retail outlets across 19 cities are now EV ready with over 35 EV chargers installed and more underway. These chargers are a combination of 7.4 kW AC chargers and 25 kW DC (fast) chargers. Retailer staff have been extensively trained with in-depth and dedicated courses on EVs, thus enabling them to cater to all requirements and queries of customers.

Further, to charge the Jaguar I-PACE, customers may either use a Home Charging Cable that is provided as standard with the vehicle or use a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger that is also provided as standard. The installation of this charger at the customer’s house will be done by Tata Power Ltd, and will be coordinated via Jaguar Retailers. Customers may also access Tata Power’s fast expanding EZ Charge network of around 200 I-PACE compatible charging points on a use and pay basis.

To ensure complete peace of mind, Jaguar I-PACE is provided with complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years roadside assistance package, 8 years or 160 000 km battery warranty and a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger. More details on this are available with Jaguar Retailers and customers are requested to contact them for further information.

JAGUAR I-PACE’S REVOLUTIONARY DESIGN

Jaguar I-PACE’s revolutionary design is both true to the spirit of Jaguar and the I-PACE Concept.

From the pronounced front wheel arches to the rear diffuser, every supercar inspired styling element allows the I-PACE to slice cleanly through the air for maximum range and stability.

The I-PACE reimagines the classic Jaguar balance of sports car focus and luxury craftsmanship for the digital age. The new Pivi Pro infotainment system is a highlight of the I-PACE’s spacious, luxurious interior. Electric architecture defines the five-seater cabin’s character and handcrafted touches reaffirm the cabin’s luxury atmosphere.

JAGUAR I-PACE’S CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

I-PACE features the latest & more driver-focused technology and is the first Jaguar in India to offer Pivi Pro Infotainment System. The 31.24 cm (12.3) HD instrument cluster features completely revised graphics to give an even clearer indication of battery state of charge.

The I-PACE is available with wireless device charging pad beneath the ‘floating’ centre console. Wireless charging also includes signal boosting, ensuring the phone’s signal remains strong for longer. A Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is available, as is Bluetooth technology which can pair two phones simultaneously ensuring you’ll always be connected.

Inside the cabin, the ClearSight Rear View Mirror improves vision and convenience by ensuring the driver always has an unobstructed view of the road behind even with three people in the rear seat. It uses a wide-angle, rear-facing camera linked to a high-resolution screen within the frameless glass mirror. A small toggle switch on the mirror allows the driver to switch seamlessly between the view from the standard mirror and the camera feed.

The I-PACE is equipped with Software over the Air (SOTA) functionality. This means Systems including infotainment, battery management and charging can be updated remotely. Using the vehicle’s built-in data connection, the latest software can be downloaded automatically.

All occupants benefit from the enhanced climate control system, which delivers smart, energy-efficient heating or cooling of up to four zones independently. When charging, customers can use the I-PACE’s pre-conditioning system (which optimises battery temperature) to also purge the cabin of allergens and ultrafine particles before beginning a journey.

JAGUAR I-PACE’S ELECTRIFYING PERFORMANCE

The I-PACE’s linear acceleration is instantaneous with no lag and no gear shift interruptions. Its 294 kW of peak power takes you from 0-100 km/h in only 4.8 s. The 90 kWh battery is positioned within the floor, between the axles, giving a low centre of gravity and near perfect weight distribution.

The I-PACE is underpinned by an advanced electric vehicle architecture created specifically for this car that delivers excellent driving dynamics while minimising weight. The double wishbone suspension at the front and integral link suspension at the rear have been tuned to give the I-PACE the perfect balance of dynamic handling and refinement.

For more information on the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, kindly visit www.jaguar.in

Jaguar Product Portfolio in India

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at ₹ 46.64 Lakh), XF (starting at ₹ 55.67 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at ₹ 66.07 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at ₹ 95.12 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Network in India

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 24 cities, through 28 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai (2), Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai (2) , Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.