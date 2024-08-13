Jagjeevan Ram Railway Protection Force Academy, Lucknow accredited with Excellent rating from Capacity Building Commission

The Jagjeevan Ram Railway Protection Force Academy, Lucknow, has been awarded the prestigious “Excellent/अति उत्कृष्ट” rating by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in recognition of its exceptional adherence to the National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions (NSCSTI). This landmark achievement underscores the Academy’s commitment to excellence in civil service training.

The accreditation certificates were formally presented by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of India, during the Civil Service Training Institutions Convention held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on August 12, 2024.

Director General, Railway Protection Force, Shri. Manoj Yadava while congratulating the Director, JR RPF Academy and his team stated that the accreditation of the Academy is a testament to the relentless dedication and exemplary efforts of the Academy’s staff. He noted that this unique recognition underscores their deep commitment to elevating the standards of civil service training. The accreditation not only signifies the Academy’s ongoing evolution but has also placed it among the six best Apex training institutions of the country.

In line with the Union Government’s initiative to enhance the quality of Civil Service Training Institutions, the NSCSTI framework was introduced on July 18, 2022. As the world’s first national-level standard for civil service training, this framework aims to elevate the standards across training institutions in India.

The accreditation process required a comprehensive evaluation based on eight key pillars: Course Design, Faculty Development, Training Targets, Training Support, Digitalisation & Training Delivery, Collaboration, Training Evaluation and Operations & Governance. The JR RPF Academy successfully navigated this rigorous assessment process, demonstrating its commitment to high standards and continuous improvement.

The evaluation involved several stages, including desktop assessments and on-site evaluations by a team from CBC and the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET). The Academy’s exceptional performance throughout this process culminated in its recognition as one of the top six institutions in India out of around 149 training institutions who have been assessed to receive this esteemed rating.