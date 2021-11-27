Jagatsinghpur SPCA meeting held

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The district Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [SPCA] meeting was held in collector’s office here on Friday collector Parul Patawari chaired the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting collector informed that the state government has launched extensive schemes in order to provide adequate safeguards for stray and destitute animals.,

the scheme will provide financial assistance to eligible organizations towards capital infrastructures support for establishing Goshal, cattle shelters, homes for stray and abandoned destitute animals, health care facilities, operation theatre, medicines, vehicles for transportation of animals.

The animal birth control programme and Animal helpline will be strengthened and will be implemented in Jagatsinghpur district, the collector said. However, the collector added that a database would be prepared counting numbers of stray, destitute, and sick animals wandering in the district.

The schemes will implement under the supervision of the state animal welfare board in close coordination with the district fisheries and animal resources development department, urban local body, SPCA, and NGOs involved in animal welfare activities, the collector said.

Among others, CDVO Dr Birakishor Parida, ADM Satchidananda Sahoo, police personnel, Executive officer Jagatsinghpur municipality, members from Goshala’s functioning in the district, few NGOs activists participated and viewed that these schemes will pave way for providing welfare of the stray and destitute animals in district. [Ends]

