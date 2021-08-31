Jagatsinghpur municipality celebrates local self-governance day

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The local self-governance day celebration was held in Adi Kabi Sarala Das Sanskruti Bhawan here on Tuesday, Jagatsinghpur municipality administrator cum Collector S K Mohapatra chaired the meeting accompanying MP Dr Rajashree Mallick, MLA Prashant MudulIi, Executive officer Ashok Kumar Karna, municipality employees and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion collector Mohapatra sermonized several developmental works have been undertaken by Jagatsinghpur municipality in the last fiscal and proposed works to be undertaken in coming days for the municipal residents. The proposed major works to implement in Jagatsinghpur town areas included as the building of an electric modern crematorium, treatment plant, Biju Patnaik indoor stadium, and underground cable stretching for electrification, a library and many more, collector informed.

MP Mallick and MLA Muduli laid the foundation stones of a slew of projects and inaugurated few projects that had been completed recently. Earlier in the wee hour’s collector, Mohapatra hoisted the municipality flag, and garlanded flowers around statues of different personalities locates in municipality office premises and felicitated employees who had been working diligently during Covid 10 pandemic. [Ends]

