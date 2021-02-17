Jagatsinghpur Collector holds review meeting on developmental works

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur : Jagatsinghpur collector S K Mohapatra held a review meeting to discuss developmental works being carried out by the district administration and the bottlenecks faced by the departments in completing work.

Collector Mohapatra and senior officials of various agencies held status of various developmental works across the district, the ongoing work and planned projects were discussed by departmental heads, they highlighted the status of the developmental work and the problems faced in completing them.

The meeting was aimed at a direct interaction among officials and representatives of different agencies for better coordination and speedy completion of projects.

Few engineering departments’ officials raised the issues they are facing while undergoing works, a direct dialogue was established with collector Mohapatra, who sought a report from the different agencies on the problems brought up during the meeting.

Issues like electrification works in Jagatsinghpur municipality, fly over bridge and a truck terminal at Paradip, land acquisition for proposed NH 55, two bridges under construction across Mahanadi River, enhancement of bed capacity of headquarters hospital, various water supply projects, and other common problems were discussed. This was the first time meeting where departmental heads and officials as well as bureaucrats discussed several issues together.

Related