Jagatsinghpur book fair celebrated through virtual mode

Report by Kanhu Nanda; Jagatsinghgpur: Even as 22nd Jagatsinghgpur book fair put a halt this year due to ongoing Covid 19 pandemic but to mark the occasion a celebration was organized at headquarters through virtual mode on Friday. Collector cum Chairman Jagatsinghpur Sanskrutika Parishad Sangram Keshari Mohapatra inaugurated the celebration in presence of Parishad office bearers and persons connected with this web based endeavor.

Parishad joint secretary Sudhir Kumar Mohanty delivered the inaugural speech and spoke on the Jagatsinghpur book fair history being started at Jagatsinghpur since year 2000 without break. Collector Mohapatra praised organizer holding such symbolic celebration through computer-generated manner, Parishad working president Biplab Choudhury chaired the meeting. Parishad backed a book fair souvenir was released by collector Mohaptra including few books written by few authors.

To commemorate the book fair event Parishad was felicitated collector Mohapatra, district NIC head Jyouti Prakash Behera, Sahoo cable proprietor Bharat Chandra Sahoo. Persons connected on the occasion through virtual manner were identified as district information and public relations officer Kaminiranjan Patnaik, Parishad office bearers Sarada Prasad Das, Ganeswar Mania, Naresh Das, Prasanta kumar Mohapatra, Mahendra Acharya, Dr Ajaya Kumar Mishra , scribes Pinaki Mohanty, Pradipta Kishor Choudhury, Manoj Dash, Radhakanta Mishra, Duryodhan Moharana, , Sasanka Sekhar Panda and Udaya Swain.

