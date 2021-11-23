Jagatsinghpur BJD stages protest on LPG price hike

Jagatsinghpur: The district BJD unit hit the streets protesting against the raising LPG price, the party supporters staged protests at Jagatsinghpur municipality and block offices on Monday. MLA Prashanta Muduli led the agitation and described BJP headed Union government is responsible for increasing LPG price and other petroleum products in the country, the LPG prices have been doubled in the last three years, so MLA Muduli urged an immediate easing of LPG price. The BJD along with its youth, students, and women wings supporters were participated in the agitation accompanying Jagatsinghpur municipality BJD president Priyabrata Mohapatra, Block BJD head Manoj Bhoi, block chairperson Bijayalaxmi Behera, senior leaders as Dolagovinda Dash, Dipti Das , Madhisudan Sahoo, Sambit Lenka and others.

