Jagat Prakash Nadda and Anupriya Patel Unveil 13th Edition of India Chem with ‘Advantage Bharat’ Theme

The Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the 13th edition of the India Chem with the theme “Advantage Bharat: Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals Paving the Future”, here today in the presence of Ms. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers. Shri Nadda also launched the brochure for the 13th edition of IndiaChem. Ms Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals was also present on the occasion along with senior officials from the Ministry and industry representatives from the chemical and petrochemical sector.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri J P Nadda expressed appreciation that the event has traveled a long journey and is now ready for its 13th edition to be held in Mumbai in October this year. He also said that the theme of India Chem 2024, “Advantage Bharat: Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals Paving the Future” aligns well with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

He added that the year 2024 is an important year as the 13th edition of IndiaChem is going to be held on 17th-19th October in Mumbai. Shri J P Nadda expressed hope that “with focus on import, Research & Development and manpower training this sector will contribute its share in realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047”.

Shri J P Nadda said that the Government is committed to the growth of the industry and has initiated numerous structural reforms to support industrial development in general, and to strengthen the chemical sector in particular, and stated that this sector is a top priority for the Government. He also assured the industry representatives that the government will come up with policy interventions required to strengthen the sector. Shri J P Nadda also stated that “the Ministry will initiate policy measures to achieve the outcomes that will come out of the deliberation that will take place in Mumbai”.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion Ms. Anupriya Patel said that the chemical and petrochemical sector plays a crucial role in the economic development of key sectors such as automotive, construction, electronics, healthcare, textiles, and FMCGs. She highlighted the increasing contribution of the chemical sector in economic development as well as the opportunities for future development. She stated that “India is the 2nd largest exporter of chemical dyes and dyestuff as well as agrochemicals in the world. It also contributes about 3% of global chemical sales”.

Ms. Anupriya Patel stated that “since its beginning India Chem has contributed to the growth of the sector by bringing more investment ”. She said that our industry has immense potential for investment and employment generation. She added that “with a clear focus on investment-friendly reforms, the removal of policy bottlenecks is a top priority for the Government”. She urged all the participants to make best use of the opportunity to learn, network, and explore new possibilities.

India Chem 2024, the flagship event of the Department, is one of the largest composite events of the industry in the Asia-Pacific comprising an International Exhibition and Conference. The India Chem exhibition aims to showcase the huge potential of the Indian chemical industry as well as its different industry segments (including chemicals, petrochemicals, agrochemicals etc.) and to provide a platform for groundbreaking discussions, visionary ideas, and strategic collaborations amongst industry representatives. The Indian chemical industry is currently valued at USD 220 billion and is expected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030 and USD 1 trillion by 2040. This industry remains an active hub of opportunities, even in an environment of global uncertainty.