JAMMU : Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanad Dev Tirthji Maharaj today met the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Shankaracharya Swami ji discussed with the Lt Governor about the promotion and preservation of spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanad Dev Tirthji Maharaj for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K UT.