J P Nadda reviews various initiatives taken up by FSSAI; appreciates the “remarkable leap” taken in the area of food safety

“It is important to empower consumers and citizens on various food safety issues through evidence based information. It is only then that our work will be accomplished in totality”. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda stated this during his review meeting at Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) headquarters, today.

Underlining the critical role of food safety in the well-being of citizens, he highlighted its importance and urged FSSAI to sensitise consumers, industry and stakeholders on not only regulatory issues but behaviour change for inculcating healthy eating habits. He pointed out that while regulatory issues are an important mandate of FSSAI, the objective of food safety can be fulfilled only with communication and sensitisation of the consumers on different aspects of food safety. “In a large country like India, different regions have varied dietary habits and preferences. Let us broaden our understanding of their behaviours. This will help us to frame our policies aligned with these diversities”, he stated.

The Union Health Minister was briefed on various initiatives taken up by FSSAI by Shri G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI. While addressing the officials, Shri Nadda said that “since my last visit to FSSAI in 2016, I have witnessed that FSSAI has taken a huge leap in all aspects”. He congratulated FSSAI on this all-round development and for showing remarkable advancements in strengthening the food safety ecosystem, fostering behavioural change, and sensitising all stakeholders. Shri J P Nadda also commended FSSAI’s leadership in areas such as millets and CODEX standards. He appreciated their initiatives to train and equip street vendors, stressing that empowering consumers is crucial. “The issue of food safety is a huge responsibility on FSSAI. Let us become global leaders in this area”. He also complimented them on the wide awareness created on Millets, also known as Shree-Ann.

The Union Minister also highlighted FSSAI’s contributions to developing global standards, establishing a robust testing infrastructure, and launching initiatives like the Eat Right India campaign. He stressed the importance of addressing emerging food safety trends, promoting sustainable farming practices, and leveraging technology to enhance food safety management.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister highlighted the role of proactive communication with the industry and stakeholders. “Let us take a proactive lead and communicate with the industry and stakeholders and make them our partners in our healthy eating initiatives and efforts”, he urged FSSAI.

Shri Nadda stated that in order to ensure that all the states are brought on one platform of pan-India standards, it is important to assess their strengths, and limitations and challenges. Let us understand their individual issues so that we can support them and strengthen their efforts, he stated.

The Union Health Minister also planted a mango sapling in the FSSAI premises.

Several significant initiatives were launched during the visit, including the release of the ‘Manual on Methods of Analysis of Foods – Microbiological Examination of Food and Water,’ a crucial reference for ensuring microbiological safety. Additionally, a ‘Guide for Food Analysis – Opinion on Test Reports as per FSS Act, 2006, Rules, and Regulations made thereunder’ was also launched by the Union Health Minister. To raise public awareness about food safety practices, ‘Food Safety Bytes,’ a series of engaging videos featuring social media influencers, was launched. Furthermore, a ‘Manual for Food Safety Officers,’ designed to support officers in effectively enforcing food safety regulations, was also unveiled by the health Minister.

Senior officers of Health Ministry and FSSAI were present at the meeting. More than 1000 officers had joined virtually from the regional and branch offices.