Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a high-level meeting to review the dengue situation across the country and preparedness of public health system for prevention, containment and management of dengue in view of the onset of monsoon and the rise in dengue cases globally, here today.

The Union Health Minister was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation and preparedness of the Ministry. It was informed that the Dengue Case Fatality Rate has reduced from 3.3 % (1996) to 0.1 % in 2024 as a result of focused, timely and collaborative activities. Underlining the challenge posed by the onset of monsoon and the threat of increasing number of dengue cases during the rainy season, Shri Nadda emphasized the importance of being prepared against dengue. He directed the officials to gear up and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures against dengue.

Shri J P Nadda urged officials to primarily focus on high burden states and regions where outbreaks are frequently reported. He urged officials to proactively work with States to bring tangible results on dengue prevention. He particularly stressed on inter-ministerial convergence meeting involving Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Education Ministry and Municipal Corporations and local self govt. for sensitization on their roles and responsibilities for dengue prevention and control.

He stated that the Centre has been proactively communicating with the states on timely action for prevention and control of dengue activities. Various inter-sectoral meetings have been conducted to sensitize the stakeholders and ministries on their role and responsibilities on prevention and control of dengue. He informed that these activities will be further strengthen incoming years. “Union government has been over the period of time providing technical and budgetary support as a result of which the”.

Highlighting the importance of communication and awareness enhancement activities, the Health Minister stated that in order to sensitise communities regarding the ades mosquito which generally bites in the daytime, awareness campaign among school going children and others to wear clothes that keep the body fully covered, and keeping various water containers, pots etc., free of stagnant water will be taken up at a massive scale. A nationwide IEC campaign for awareness through TV, radio, social media etc., platforms will be taken up across the country.

The Union Health Minister directed for the officials to create a 24/7 central helpline number for dengue prevention and awareness, and support for queries on the symptoms, treatment protocols and help during emergency situation. States were also advised to operationalize similar Helpline numbers.

Shri Nadda has directed AIIMS and all central Govt hospitals to have dedicated dengue wards are fully equipped with trained manpower, drugs and other logistics. They have also been instructed to create a referral system to optimally utilize their clinical facilities.

Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) highlighted the need for sensitizing municipal bodies in states for preventing dengue outbreaks. He also suggested on improving coolers and tanks in buildings to make them immune from mosquito breeding.

The following measures have been taken for prevention, control and management of dengue across the country:

The Government of India have issued 14 advisories in 2024 for sensitization of States on preparedness for prevention and control of Dengue and Chikungunya. Various high-level meetings have been held to provide technical guidance to States from time to time.

For free diagnosis and disease surveillance, Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals increased from 110 in 2007 to 848 in 2024.

National Dengue Day is observed on 16th May across the Country to initiate pre-monsoon preventive activities.

Updated National guidelines of case management were released by the Union Health Minister on 10 th August, 2023.

August, 2023. Master trainers from medical colleges and district hospitals were trained in four National level trainings on updated guidelines for improving clinical management and avert deaths due to Dengue.

Central teams are also deputed to States on regular basis for review of disease situation, actions taken by States and to provide technical guidance for containment of disease. Adequate diagnostic kits both for Dengue and Chikungunya have also been provided to the states.

Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary; Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Addl. Secretary, Health Ministry; Smt. L S Changsan, Addl. Secretary, Health Ministry; Dr Atul Goel, DGHS, Smt. Vandana Jain, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry; Prof. M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi; Dr. Sarita Beri, Director, Lady Hardinge Medical College; Dr. Vandana Talwar, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital; Dr. Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital; Dr Tanu Jain, Director, NCVBDC, Health Ministry and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present in the meeting.