J P Nadda met Shanta Kumar and expressed grief over the demise of his wife Santosh Shailaja

Dharamshala: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda met former Himachal Chief Minister and senior party leader Shanta Kumar at Himachal Bhawan Delhi on Wednesday and expressed grief over the demise of his wife Santosh Shailaja. Jagat Prakash Nadda said, “ Mrs. Santosh Selja was the master of skilled teacher, writer as well as soft-spoken and simple personality. Like her name, there was satisfaction in her life too. While her death has hurt her family members, the literary world has also suffered a great damage, which will be difficult to compensate in the near future.”

He said that Santhosh Shailaja walked shoulder to shoulder in the life of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar and her role was very important, she was also a famous poet.

Expressing condolences on behalf of lakhs of BJP workers, the BJP National President said that Santosh Selja had a significant contribution to Himachal Pradesh when Shanta Kumar was imprisoned during the Emergency, at that time she alone saw the entire family. She was a strong personality, with a simple and sweet voice , Shailaja Ji was with her in every struggle done by Shanta Kumar. He said that the family of the Bharatiya Janata Party is standing shoulder to shoulder with him in this hour of grief.

Jagat Prakash Nadda bowed down to Shanta Kumar and prayed to God to give the family the strength to bear this grief.