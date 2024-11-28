ixigo Trains Onboards Cricket Icon Rohit Sharma as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: ixigo, India’s leading OTA for the Next Billion Users, has onboarded Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador for its trains app. This exciting partnership is set to elevate ixigo’s reach across the nation, solidifying its position as the ultimate app for seamless, innovative, and reliable train travel experiences.

As part of this collaboration, ixigo Trains is unveiling a dynamic new advertisement featuring Rohit Sharma in an unexpected and exciting avatar – a rapping ticketman! Combining humour, energy, and creativity, the ad highlights ixigo’s user-friendly features, designed to make train travel hassle-free for millions of Indians. Through a catchy rap, the film wittily showcases key features such as real-time updates on train routes, live running status, ticket availability, ticket confirmation chances, and seamless & quick ticket booking experience. This engaging ad positions ixigo Trains as the ultimate one-stop travel solution for every traveller. The 360-degree campaign, starring Rohit, will be launched across television, digital and outdoor platforms.

ixigo Trains remains at the forefront of revolutionising train travel through customer-focused features. With offerings like free cancellation, food on train, travel guarantee ensuring confirmed seats and instant refunds, ixigo continues to solidify its role as an indispensable travel companion for modern travellers.

Speaking on this, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ixigo Trains said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rohit Sharma to the ixigo family! As a true leader in cricket and a celebrated captain, Rohit personifies excellence, perseverance, and inspiration – values that align perfectly with our brand. His immense popularity and credibility make him the ideal ambassador to connect with audiences across India. Our latest campaign captures the innovative spirit of ixigo Trains and Rohit’s unmatched star power, unveiling a fresh, never-seen-before side of him. Together, we aim to inspire a strong, vibrant connection that resonates deeply with our audience.”

Sharing his thoughts about the partnership, Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “I am delighted to join hands with ixigo Trains, a brand that has truly transformed train travel in India with its industry-first innovations. I look forward to being part of ixigo’s incredible journey focused on redefining travel through efficient solutions and making stress-free and seamless travel a reality for people, all across India.”