IWAI Advances Jal Marg Vikas Project for NW-1 Capacity Augmentation on Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River

IWAI has undertaken implementation of the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) for capacity augmentation of National Waterway -1 (NW-1) on the Haldia – Varanasi stretch (1390 km) of the Ganga-Bhagirathi- Hooghly River System with the technical and financial assistance of the World Bank to provide fairway of 2.2 to 3.0 meters and a bottom channel of 45 meters for large barge movement, Multi-Modal Terminals, Intermodal Terminals, Navigational lock gates, community jetties and navigational aids.

The details of the plan outlay along with projects approved for development of National Waterways is at Annexure-I

 

Annexure -1

The details of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Projects on National Waterways (NWs) and planned outlay as on 30.06.2024 :–

 

S. No. Projects Sanctioned on National Waterway (NW) with States  (Rs. in cr.)
Allocated
1. Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP-I & II) from Varanasi-Haldia stretch (1390 km) on NW-1 (Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River System) in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand & West Bengal 5369.18
2. (a) Development of NW-2 (river Brahmaputra) in Assam 474
(b) Construction of Alternative road to Pandu Port on NW-2 to NH-27 in Assam 180
(c) Construction Ship repair facility at Pandu on NW-2 to NH-27 in Assam 208
3. Development of NW-16 (river Barak) and Indian Portion of Indo-Bangladesh Route in Assam 148
4. Development of 16 NWs (NW-3, 4, 5 & 13 new NWs) in the States of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra & Assam- 267
  Total 6646.18
