IWAI Advances Jal Marg Vikas Project for NW-1 Capacity Augmentation on Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River

IWAI has undertaken implementation of the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) for capacity augmentation of National Waterway -1 (NW-1) on the Haldia – Varanasi stretch (1390 km) of the Ganga-Bhagirathi- Hooghly River System with the technical and financial assistance of the World Bank to provide fairway of 2.2 to 3.0 meters and a bottom channel of 45 meters for large barge movement, Multi-Modal Terminals, Intermodal Terminals, Navigational lock gates, community jetties and navigational aids.
The details of the plan outlay along with projects approved for development of National Waterways is at Annexure-I
Annexure -1
The details of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Projects on National Waterways (NWs) and planned outlay as on 30.06.2024 :–
|S. No.
|Projects Sanctioned on National Waterway (NW) with States
|(Rs. in cr.)
|Allocated
|1.
|Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP-I & II) from Varanasi-Haldia stretch (1390 km) on NW-1 (Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River System) in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand & West Bengal
|5369.18
|2.
|(a) Development of NW-2 (river Brahmaputra) in Assam
|474
|(b) Construction of Alternative road to Pandu Port on NW-2 to NH-27 in Assam
|180
|(c) Construction Ship repair facility at Pandu on NW-2 to NH-27 in Assam
|208
|3.
|Development of NW-16 (river Barak) and Indian Portion of Indo-Bangladesh Route in Assam
|148
|4.
|Development of 16 NWs (NW-3, 4, 5 & 13 new NWs) in the States of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra & Assam-
|267
|Total
|6646.18