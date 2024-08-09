IWAI Advances Jal Marg Vikas Project for NW-1 Capacity Augmentation on Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River

IWAI has undertaken implementation of the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) for capacity augmentation of National Waterway -1 (NW-1) on the Haldia – Varanasi stretch (1390 km) of the Ganga-Bhagirathi- Hooghly River System with the technical and financial assistance of the World Bank to provide fairway of 2.2 to 3.0 meters and a bottom channel of 45 meters for large barge movement, Multi-Modal Terminals, Intermodal Terminals, Navigational lock gates, community jetties and navigational aids.

The details of the plan outlay along with projects approved for development of National Waterways is at Annexure-I

Annexure -1

The details of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Projects on National Waterways (NWs) and planned outlay as on 30.06.2024 :–