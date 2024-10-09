ITU-WTSA Hackathon Phase-2, the 40 hour in-person coding event, concludes at Bharat Mandapam

The Phase-2 of the ITU WTSA Hackathon concluded on 8th October 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together participants from across the globe under the banner of the “AI Bharat 5G/6G Sandbox.” The event, launched by Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, was a collaborative effort between the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The hackathon attracted 88 registered teams, with 12 advancing to Phase-2 after submitting high-quality proposals aligned with ITU standards. These teams took part in an intensive 40-hour in-person coding competition, held from 7th to 8th October, featuring expert talks, mentoring sessions, live demos, and evaluations. Participants received guidance from ITU experts and global mentors, including professors, high-level speakers from the Department of Telecommunications, and a panel of elite Indian and international mentors.

The hackathon focused on integrating AI/ML into 5G/6G networks, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The goal was to address practical and relevant global issues using cutting-edge technology and global standards.

Teams worked on innovative solutions, addressing key challenges in areas such as public transportation, flood monitoring, and drone-based resource scheduling. Among the notable projects were a 5G-enabled smart city public transportation system, a flood monitoring and alerting system, and solutions for waste management on river beds. Other teams focused on AI-based 6G standards barrier reduction, dynamic beamforming optimization, and traffic optimization to enhance urban mobility. Women’s safety was also a priority, with the AuratRaksha solution offering advanced protection measures. In addition, teams tackled issues such as SIM fraud protection and real-time network reliability prediction, showcasing a broad range of applications and technological innovations.

Each team was evaluated on their preparedness, problem statement design, and the effectiveness of their solution, with a focus on the three critical dimensions of the hackathon: UN-SDGs, AI machine learning models, and their application to NextGen telecom networks. Teams were also provided with cloud credits worth Rs. 83,500 (USD 1,000) to train and optimize their AI models, pushing the boundaries of innovation in AI solutions for telecommunications.

During the concluding session, successful teams were awarded ITU-WTSA hackathon participation certificates.

The competition kicked off with 12 shortlisted teams—seven from India and five international—participating in late-night coding marathons and online mentoring sessions during the two-day event. The hackathon was supported by an elite panel of Indian and international mentors, including 12 Indian and two international experts, along with guidance from an ITU Programme Officer.

First Phase:

The first phase took place from 7th August to 30th September 2024. During this online phase, participants from diverse backgrounds, including international teams, competed in a series of challenges aimed at integrating AI/ML into 5G/6G infrastructures.

The Hackathon focuses on two problem statements:

1. AI Bharat 5G/6G Sandbox – Build Your Own AI/ML Model for 5G/6G: Teams will develop AI/ML pipelines leveraging ITU recommendations, including ITU-T Y.3172 and ITU-T Y.3061, with the aim of creating innovative use cases for 5G/6G.

2. AI Bharat 5G/6G Sandbox – Build Your Own xApp for Autonomous 5G/6G: Participants will create xApps to enhance autonomous 5G/6G networks, guided by ITU experts.

The AI Bharat 5G/6G Hackathon has become a hub for innovation, bringing together students, startups, and technology enthusiasts from India and across the globe. It will help shape the future of AI and next-generation telecommunications.

(For further updates on the hackathon, please visit: https://challenge.aiforgood.itu.int/match/matchitem/95.)

The ITU WTSA Hackathon event is a precursor to the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024, a pivotal global event that will bring together more than 3,000 participants including industry leaders, ​​policy-makers and tech experts from 190+ countries, representing telecom, digital, and ICT sectors. This event, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and hosted by Department of Telecommunication (DoT) will be held in New Delhi from 15th -24th Oct 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event along with India Mobile Congress 2024, on October 15th, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Along with the WTSA and IMC, several parallel events will take place.

Organized every four years, WTSA is the governing conference for the standardization work of ITU, the United Nations Agency for Digital Technologies. It is for the first time that the ITU-WTSA will be hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific.

WTSA 2024 provides a platform for countries to discuss and decide the future of standards of next-generation critical technologies like 6G, AI, IoT, Big Data, cybersecurity, etc. Hosting this event in India will provide the country an opportunity to play a key role in shaping the global telecom agenda and to set the course for future technologies. Indian startups and research institutions are set to gain critical insights into developing Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and Standard Essential Patents (SEPs).