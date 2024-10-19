ITU-WTSA 24 Robotics for good youth challenge India was held on Oct 17, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA-2024) being held in New Delhi, hosted a Robotics for Good Youth Challenge as a side event.It is a prestigious National Event that is being held, as part of AI for Good Impact India, and is a qualifying tournament for the Grand Finale in Geneva during the AI for Good Global Summit 2025. Young innovators demonstrated their skills in robotics and coding in this event.

A total of 120 teams had applied, out of which 51 were selected to present their robotics solutions here at the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge. The theme for the competition was disaster management and the winners of the junior and senior categories will go to Geneva in July 2025 to compete internationally. The competition objectives are as follows

Foster inclusivity in learning robotics and coding for all students.

Design, build, and program robots to complete missions aligned with sustainable goals.

Encourage teamwork, problem-solving, and sustainable practices.

The first challenge for the participants was to build a robotics system that saves the lives of earthquake victims. A simulation was run to mimic a real earthquake where the robots were programmed to save lives and deliver the victims to shelters and hospitals.

The event witnessed Key note speeches from Mr. Tomas Lamanauskas- Deputy Secretary General ITU, Dr. Neeraj Mittal: Secretary, Department of Telecommunications. Seizo Onoe, Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau (TSB), ITU Mr. Manish Sinha,Member (Finance) of Digital Communications Commission, DoT. Other special guests includes Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin Secretary General, ITU, Prof. S. K. Saha, Project Director, I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC).

The challenge concluded with an awards ceremony, where the winners in the Senior category were Team “AI Pioneers” from “Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, Delhi” & the Junior category award went to Team “Rescue Rangers” from “Sant Atulanand Convent School, Koirajpur, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (UP)”.

ITU-WTSA 2024: Shaping the Future of Global Telecommunications

Today’s events underscored the commitment of the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly to advance technology for social good and public health. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, WTSA 2024 continues to pave the way for innovation that addresses critical global issues.