ITU-WTSA 2024 Wraps Up with India Leading on Telecommunications and Digital Innovation

As the International Telecommunications Union – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA 2024) concludes, India has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of global telecommunications. Through its proactive engagement, India has successfully proposed groundbreaking Resolutions and contributed to the modification of existing ones, receiving widespread endorsement from member nations.

The event concluded today with a closing ceremony, attended by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon’ble Minister of Communications & Development of North Eastern Region, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (T), DoT, Seizo Onoe TSB Director, ITU, R R Mittar, WTSA-24 Chair and Bilel Jamoussi, WTSA-24 Secretary.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said “This WTSA-24 gathering has proven that when we collaborate with a common purpose, technology becomes a beacon of equity and progress. The path ahead is filled with challenges, yet it offers ample opportunities to harness technology as a catalyst for positive change. India is ready to play its part in this shared journey and we will champion international collaboration and actively contribute to the development of global standards.”

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General, in her address invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words saying “Let us keep the Honorable Prime Minister Modi’s words in mind as we transform WTSA outcomes into action. By keeping ‘the principles of security, dignity and equity at the center of our efforts.’ Let’s continue this journey towards one shared digital future. One that is technically strong and built on a solid foundation of standards. One that is ethically sound, with innovation and inclusion at its very core.”

Speaking at the event, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development said “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has showcased its commitment to global leadership through strategic partnerships, groundbreaking research, and innovation-driven development, reaffirming its position at the forefront of the digital revolution”.

Key proposals by India include:

1. A new Resolution on Enhancing the standardization activities on Digital Public Infrastructure

2. A new Resolution on Standardization activities of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector on AI technologies in support of telecommunications/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT),

Other new ITU-T Resolutions supported by India include:

3. Enhancing the standardization activities on sustainable digital transformation

4. Promoting and strengthening metaverse standardization

5. Promoting and Strengthening Standardization Activities for Vehicular Communications

6. Strategic Planning in ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector;

7. Provision of handset-derived caller location information for emergency communications

8. Enhancing the engagement of next generation experts in ITU-T standardization activities.

These initiatives not only bolster India’s role as leader in the areas of telecommunication/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT), but also align seamlessly with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for a robust Digital Public Infrastructure, as articulated during India’s G-20 Presidency. His emphasis on creating a global framework for digital technology underscores the importance of these resolutions for global governance. These resolutions are also aligned with PM Modi’s four pillars of Digital India – Low-priced devices, extensive reach of digital connectivity to every nook and corner of the country, easily accessible data and goal of ‘Digital First’.

Additionally, India has also contributed significantly to the revision of approximately 25 existing resolutions. Notable approvals and consensus reached include Collaboration with ISO/IEC, Telecom Numbering Management, Cybersecurity, Telecommunication/ICT accessibility for persons with disabilities, and ICT & Environment/Climate Change. This progress reflects a collaborative spirit, with many resolutions achieving consensus without changes, reinforcing a unified approach to global standards.

India’s active participation has not only highlighted its leadership in telecommunications but has also garnered support from numerous countries, including the USA, UK, Brazil, China, Japan, and Australia. India’s chairmanship of the event also saw many long discussed structural reforms carried out successfully, like creating a new Study Group based on merger of SG9 and SG16, having not more than one chair from one country and finalization of leadership positions despite lot of divergent views.

WTSA 24 featured eight new resolutions and 44 modified resolutions were taken up. This 10-day event witnessed record-breaking milestones establishing India as a substantial player in the telecommunications industry. Some of the key highlights of the event are:

The successful culmination of ITU-WTSA 2024 marks a historic chapter in India’s telecommunications journey. India’s leadership in proposing forward-thinking resolutions and fostering global consensus has solidified its position as a key player in shaping the future of digital infrastructure. With record-breaking participation, strategic MoUs, and enhanced leadership in ITU-T Study Groups, India has demonstrated its commitment to driving innovation and inclusivity in telecommunications. As we move forward, India’s proactive engagement in standardization efforts will continue to influence the global digital landscape, ensuring a sustainable and digitally empowered future for all.