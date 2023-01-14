It’s the city, it’s the spirit, it’s the Tata Mumbai Marathon!

Mumbai : Over 55,000 participants will take to the streets of Mumbai on Sunday, January 15, for the 18th edition of the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon, as the city bursts to life in a celebration of #HarDilMumbai.

The support of the Government of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, MCGM, Mumbai Police, Sports Authority of India, the Athletics Federation of India, World Athletics (WA), Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS), Global Sports Communication, and our sponsors and partners, has ensured the comeback of this event in all its glory.

For the past seventeen years, the journey of the Tata Mumbai Marathon has been transformational. The event has transcended sport and has left a lasting impact on the city and country. For the first time ever, Procam International along with the International Institute of Sports Management has curated a special report which measures the economic, social, and health impact of this iconic race.

The USD 405,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label Road Race is among the top 10 marathons in the world, and in a competitive International Elite field, this year, over a dozen men and six women hold personal bests under the course record. Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, the youngest men’s 100m world champion, is the International Event Ambassador and his presence in Mumbai underscores the growing influence of the event.

Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, said, “Associating with the Tata Mumbai Marathon is the perfect platform to celebrate the determination and hard work of runners from all over the world. It also serves as a platform for charitable giving and community building which is a matter of great pride! TMM will see amateur and professional marathoners from across India and the world come together to push the limits of human endurance in this premier event. I am sure that the friendly and hospitable Mumbaikars will welcome, support and cheer the marathoners as they run through the roads of our city and feel inspired to set and achieve their personal best!”.

Ujjwal Mathur, SVP & Country Head – India Business, TCS, said, “TCS is delighted to be ushering in the New Year with the Tata Mumbai Marathon, an event that celebrates resilience, togetherness, and the spirit of sport. This partnership reinforces our commitment and endeavor to promote health and wellness to our employees and society at large. Our long-standing association with the Marathon is also a reflection of our brand statement of “Building on belief” and the idea that progress and transformation can be achieved through belief — in oneself and the community.”

Gopi, Srinu & Sudha headline the Indian Elite field

The Indian Elite field will be spearheaded by Olympian Gopi T, a former champion and the first Indian to win the Asian Marathon Championship in 2017. Also toeing the start line will be defending champion Srinu Bugatha, Kalidas Hirave, the 2022 TSK 25K runner-up, and Rahul kumar Pal, the 2019 Pune International Marathon champion.

Olympian and Arjuna awardee Sudha Singh will be gunning for her fifth Indian Elite women’s title and will be challenged by Jigmet Dolma, runner-up here in 2019 and 2017.

The Indian men’s and women’s full marathon winners will bag INR 500,000 each, with a further INR 150,000 course record bonus on offer as an incentive.

In the half marathon category, 2016 winner Deepak Kumbhar and defending champion Parul Chaudhary will lead the men’s and women’s fields respectively.

B Madhivanan, COO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the marquee marathon event that celebrates the city and its people. This association enables the Bank to be involved in the customer’s journey be it fitness or financial. IDFC First Bank is aligned to the philosophy of doing social good, and the ‘runner’s pledge’ promotes the idea of giving back to society. We look forward to an event that radiates energy and inspires camaraderie!”

Ranjit Singh Deol, Principal Secretary, Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Maharashtra*, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon is the pride of Maharashtra and an event that is eagerly awaited by runners from across the state and India. The enthusiasm and excitement has very high as the race returns after two years.”

Socio-Economic & Health Impact 2020 Report

The report highlights how the race has been a pioneer in changing India from a spectator sports nation into a participative sports nation, how its efforts have led to a cascading effect for the sport of running in India; how it has had a positive domino effect on the ecosystem, its impact on the social outlook towards running and sports and its dedication to social causes and charity.

Economic Impact:

Total Impact INR 202.78 Cr. (Economic Impact INR 156.88 Cr+ Social Impact: INR 45.9 Cr.)

A Massive INR 122.97 Cr+ impact on Fitness Industry alone is equivalent to 78.38 % of the total impact.

Health Impact:

59% of the runners have ﬁtness as their motivation to run.

Running groups or clubs have been started all over India where people run together just to enjoy and improve their speeds. There are 682 running groups in India, as of 2020.

34% of the runners in Greater Mumbai have been running for 5 years and more.

Social Impact:

INR 316.53 Cr+ has been raised over the total span of the Mumbai Marathon.

INR 45.9 Cr. raised in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020.

295 NGOs raised funds during TMM 2020, which includes 54 NGOs for the first time.

In 2014, the funds raised crossed the INR 100 Cr. mark, amounting to INR 109.79 Cr.

Corporate Teams are one of the major fundraisers for TMM, having raised. INR 82.33 Cr. from 2016-2020.

Maximum funds have been raised for the cause of Education. INR 16.30 Cr. (35.7%) were raised in the 2020 edition.

HIGHLIGHTS 2023

Exclusive Race Day Tee By ASICS

ASICS, the official Sports Goods Partner, will reward the finishers of the full marathon with a specially-designed Race Day Tee-Shirt to honour their enthusiasm, effort, and steely resolve.

Cadbury FUSE is Snacking Partner

Cadbury, the iconic chocolate brand from Mondelez India, made a grand entry into distance running as the Snacking Partner for the 2023 TMM. The snacking leader will help runners fuel up during the race with 10 Cadbury Fuse snacking stations.

Institution Partner Help-Age India

Help-Age India is providing support in the Senior Citizens category. Over 1300 silvers will be taking part in TMM 2023. Established in 1978, Help-Age’s mission is to work for the care of disadvantaged older persons by improving their quality of life. With their experience and in-depth understanding of this category, the association will help reenergize the category.

CwD facilitator ADAPT

ADAPT — Able Disabled All People Together, formerly known as The Spastics Society of India, will assist the Champions with Disability as facilitators. Over 1200 champions including buddies will take part in the CwD category. The Indian NGO is working to help people with neuromuscular and developmental disabilities.

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said, “We are privileged to announce that over 55,000 will participate across categories at this year’s Tata Mumbai Marathon. This event is a part of Mumbai’s DNA and we are overjoyed to see the event’s popularity grow despite the two-year gap. With the help of our sponsors and partners, we’ve worked hard to build a running movement that the entire world is excited about. We encourage the people of Mumbai to come out with renewed vigor and greet the Marathoners with the warm & enthusiastic welcome, which has become the hallmark of Mumbai. See you all at the start line on January 15!”

Speaking about the TMM 2020 Socio-Economic & Health Impact Report, he added, TMM’s impact goes beyond charity. It has made a difference not just to the lives of the runners, but to millions across society, as the detailed report helmed by the International Institute of Sports Management explains.”

MIRCHI GET ACTIVE EXPO

The MIRCHI GET ACTIVE EXPO, organized between January 11 and 14, is a one-stop destination for all confirmed participants to collect running bibs, study race day instructions and timelines, approach plans, layout plans, security arrangements, traffic restrictions, road closures and other provisions that will come into force on Race Day.

Venue: Kalina University Campus, Gate no. 2, Sports Complex open ground, Vidyanagari, Kalina, Santacruz (East).

Date & Time :

11th to 13th January 2023 – 10.30 a.m. to 7.00 p.m

14th January 2023 – 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

