ITDC Observes ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ to Support Integrity and Fight Corruption

Mumbai – The India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ITDC), a key player in India’s hospitality sector under the Ministry of Tourism, observed ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, themed “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” from October 28th to November 3rd, 2024. The campaign emphasized the importance of integrity in our society.

During this week, hotel units and divisions of ITDC organized various activities to raise awareness about corruption and how various stakeholders can work together to combat it. The organisation’s Director Finance and Chief Vigilance Officer led the integrity pledge, taken at ITDC Headquarters in Delhi.

ITDC also hosted an important session on ‘Cyber Hygiene & Security’ at the Ashok Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management (AIHTM) at Hotel Samrat, New Delhi. This session brought together AIHTM students and ITDC employees to highlight the importance of staying safe online.

Additionally, ITDC organized a “POSH Session” for its officials to promote awareness and adherence to the organization’s rules and regulations. A training session on “Preventive Vigilance” was also held at ITDC Headquarters, aimed at educating employees about integrity in their work. A highlight of the week was a walkathon involving AIHTM students and ITDC employees. The students also performed a powerful street play “Say No to Corruption”.

Shri Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal, Director Finance and CFO at ITDC, said, “Promoting a culture of integrity is vital for both our organization and the nation. By raising awareness about corruption and its impact, we empower people to contribute to a more transparent society.”

To engage AIHTM students, ITDC held fun activities such as poster making, slogan writing, essay contests, and debates, all focused on the theme of fighting corruption. The week concluded with a ‘Vendors Interaction Meet’, where ITDC officials, including the Director of Finance and CVO, interacted with various vendors to discuss the best practices for transparency and integrity.

The week-long campaign showcases ITDC’s commitment to fostering a culture of integrity and transparency, which is crucial for the growth and prosperity of the nation.