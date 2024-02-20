ITDC Introduces New Mascot ‘Adyant’ with the Fresh Tagline सबसे श्रेष्ठ आतिथ्य की ओर”  

Mumbai – India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a public sector undertaking under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, unveiled its mascot Adyant-beginning to the end, and tagline “सबसे श्रेष्ठ आतिथ्य की ओर“ in a grand ceremony led by Dr. Sambit Patra, Chairman, ITDC. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries including Ms. Manisha Saxena, IAS – Director General, Ministry of Tourism,Mr. M.R. Synrem, IAS – Managing Director, ITDC, representatives from travel and trade associations, FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, Senior ITDC officials and AIHTM students.

A preview of ITDC’s campaign centred around iconic hotel ‘The Ashok’ as premier wedding venue was unveiled. This is in alignment with the “Wed in India” call given by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative aims to keep economic prosperity within the country by promoting India as a preferred destination for weddings. Ms. Saxena’s introduction of the wedding venue teaser aligns with the ‘India says I do’ campaign of Ministry of Tourism, a broader effort to boost the wedding tourism sector.

The key highlight of the event was the unveiling of the tagline “सबसे श्रेष्ठ आतिथ्य की ओर.”This fresh tagline symbolizes ITDC’s dedication to delivering unmatched hospitality and service in the tourism sector, reflecting its journey towards excellence.

Accompanying the new tagline was the introduction of ITDC’s new mascot—Adyant, selected through a contest organized amongst the students of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad (NID). The ant, symbolizing teamwork, innovation, sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and a pioneering spirit, perfectly embodies the values, vision, and objectives of ITDC. With its friendly appearance, the mascot serves as a welcoming guide for travellers, showcasing ITDC’s commitment to providing exceptional 360 degres tourism services.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the developments, Dr. Sambit Patra, Chairman, ITDC, stated, “India and ITDC have solidified their brand identities, with the new mascot representing the unwavering resilience of an ant, symbolizing ITDC’s strength. Adyant embodies the spirit of our organization and will become a symbol of excellence and warmth in the tourism industry. The unveiling signifies a transformative moment, setting new standards in the evolving landscape of tourism. The mascot stands as a testament to ITDC’s enduring strength, and together, we aim to propel the tourism industry to unprecedented heights, fostering a lasting positive impact on the brand and the broader sector.”

Mr. M.R. Synrem, IAS, Managing Director of ITDC, shared his thoughts on the occasion, and said, “The introduction of our mascot and tagline is a significant milestone for ITDC. It serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences. With the unveiling of these distinctive elements, we are not just redefining our brand identity but also setting a new benchmark for excellence in the tourism sector. We thank the faculty and Students of NID for collaborating with us.”

The introduction of the new mascot and tagline signifies ITDC’s ongoing pursuit of establishing fresh benchmarks for hospitality and service excellence in the nation, reinforcing its commitment to progress in the industry.