ITDC Announces Q1 Results for FY 2024-25

Mumbai : India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a public sector entity under the Ministry of Tourism, announced its Q1 results for FY 2024-25.

In Q1 of FY 2024-25, the corporation reported a total turnover of Rs. 87.62 crores, while Profit before Tax (PBT) hit Rs. 10.12 crores

Mr. M.R. Synrem, IAS, Managing Director of ITDC, commented, “This quarter’s performance reflects our ongoing efforts in maintaining steady operations and service quality. Our team has continued to deliver consistent results, ensuring that we remain on track with our strategic objectives. Our focus remains on delivering extraordinary customer service. We are committed to adapt and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our guests and stakeholders.”

Post general elections, all business verticals within ITDC have shown promising growth, from July 2024 onwards indicating sustained demand for our hospitality services.

ITDC remains committed to providing reliable guest experiences, driven by ongoing efforts in innovation and quality. By offering consistent services and amenities, ITDC maintains its position as a preferred choice for travelers and business professionals.