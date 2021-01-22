ITC’s Dermafique brings Expert Skin Care at the comfort of your homes

Kolkata: ITC’s leading skincare brand, Dermafique, announced the launch of its first Bio-Cellulose Face Masques. Co-designed by Dermatologists, the Dermafique Bio Cellulose Face Masques are crafted with biodegradable Bio cellulose fibers. With a philosophy of providing expert skin care at the comfort of your homes, Dermafique provides hydrating sheet masking experience with bio cellulose sheet masks, that are derived from 100% Natural Coconut water via a patented technology, instead of ordinary synthetic sheet masks

Dermafique masks consist of a thin, Gel-likeBio-cellulose sheet that is made from fermenting 100% Natural Coconut Water via patented technology and are also biodegradable. Bio Cellulose fibres have a good serum retention and absorption capacity. This gel-like sheet adheres to your face like second skin, allowing for every curve and contour to continually soak in the formulation for healthy looking Zen-like skin. They can be kept on for 30 minutes to soak in the goodness into the skin.

Dermafique Bio cellulose Face Masques are Dermatologist-tested for Indian skin. The bio cellulose mask sheets have been developed using patented technology.

Launched in three variants, the Dermatologically tested range consists of Dermafique Bio Cellulose Pore Tightening Masque, Dermafique Bio Cellulose Charcoal Masque and Dermafique Bio Cellulose Tone Perfecting Masque.

The Dermafique Bio-Cellulose sheet masks are priced at Rs. 299 (for 1 Face Mask) and are also available at Nykaa and Amazon.

DERMAFIQUE BIO CELLULOSE CHARCOAL MASQUE helps reduce debasing effect of pollutants and makes skin appear cleaner. It is enriched with ingredients like Honey, Chamomile flower and green tea extracts.

DERMAFIQUE BIO CELLULOSEPORE TIGHTENING MASQUE helps tightens pores and provides hydration. It is enriched with plant extracts like Chamomile, Aloe Vera, Grapefruit, bamboo & pine extracts.

DERMAFQUE BIO CELLULOSE TONE PERFECTING MASQUE helps to reduce uneven skin tone making it look radiant. It is enriched with plant extracts like Chamomile, Aloe Vera, Grapefruit, bamboo & pine extracts.