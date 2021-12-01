ITC’ Mangaldeep Agarbattis Launches New Agarbatti Range ‘Mangaldeep Upaveda’ with “Parampara ki Mehak” advertising campaign

Hyderabad : Mangaldeep, ITC’s agarbatti brand has launched its new range of agarbattis ‘Mangaldeep Upaveda’. Based on a value proposition of connecting consumers with the ancient Indian traditions, the new range comes in Camphor-Tulsi and Panchamrit fragrances. It has been launched with the “Parampara ki Mehak” advertising campaign which highlights Mangaldeep as an exemplifier of traditions.

Mangaldeep’s new TVC on Upaveda is a heartwarming film that revolves around traditions and family values. It features Mangaldeep’s brand ambassador and popular movie actor Bhumika Chawla as the protagonist who binds together her entire family with traditions through Mangaldeep Upaveda agarbatti. The TVC shows the fragrance of Mangaldeep’s Upaveda Agarbatti as a thread connecting the entire family including the younger generation.

Speaking about the new campaign, Mr. Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, Agarbatti & Safety Matches Business, ITC Limited, said “Traditions are the core of Indian culture. Our new range of Upaveda agarbattis is crafted with this “connect with traditions” in mind and draws inspiration from the ancient Vedic scriptures. Our communication on this range celebrates the connection with traditions, especially for the younger generation of the family.”

Mr. Rajesh Mani, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy, said “Mangaldeep Upaveda is all about respecting our tradition in the midst of our busy daily lives. We call it the ‘Fragrance of Tradition’ because of the traditional ingredients used. The TVC beautifully captures this aspect with a young boy, always engrossed in his own world, quickly remembering his tradition when he gets the fragrance. A subtle change comes across in him and he kind of time travels to traditions and makes them a part of his daily life/routine. Deepak Thomas, the director from Lucifer Circus has brought the story alive beautifully with his craft, detail, and music.”

The new commercial eloquently captures how devotees feel connected with their traditions through the fragrance of Mangaldeep agarbattis. The TVC concludes with a warm moment where the entire family comes together.

Over the years, Mangaldeep has introduced several new and unique fragrances to consumers. Mangaldeep is known for its variety of fragrances and to expand this proposition further, the Upaveda range of agarbattis has been crafted. This range draws inspiration from the rich Vedic knowledge and uses puja ingredients that are mentioned in the Indian scriptures. Bhumika has been associated with Mangaldeep for over 2 years now and has won the hearts of many with her role as a caring mother in Mangaldeep communications.

Mangaldeep Upaveda Camphor-Tulsi is a combination of the two most prominently used ingredients in the Indian Puja – Camphor and Tulsi. Both Camphor and Tulsi are known for their purifying properties and this product has been crafted to impart a purifying experience to the daily puja. On the other hand, Mangaldeep Upaveda Panchamrit is a unique combination of several ingredients which go in the preparation of the ultimate offering – Panchamrit and is specifically crafted for imparting a divine experience to the puja. Mangaldeep Upaveda range of agarbattis have been launched in the markets of AP, TN, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam & North East.