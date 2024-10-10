ITC HOTELS’ ICONIC BRAND ‘AVARTANA’ ADVANCES IT’S PRESENCE AS 5TH AVARTANA OPENS AT ITC MAURYA, NEW DELHI

ITC Hotels opens the fifth dining establishment of its ground breaking and pioneering brand in reinvented Southern Indian cuisine mosaics ‘Avartana’ at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. The hotel already showcases world renowned, award-winning dining destinations Bukhara and Dum Pukht. Avartana, another globally recognized culinary brand now joins ITC Maurya’s signature food and beverage repertoire.

The quintessential elements with the warmth and hospitality of ITC Maurya manifest themselves at this 54-seater restaurant (with a 10 seater Private Dining Room) allowing gastronomic wonders in the interactive kitchens to delight diners at Avartana.

Avartana will be open from 7 to 11 pm for dinner every day

Already a huge success at ITC Grand Chola in the south, ITC Royal Bengal in the east and ITC Maratha in the west, the legacy of this award-winning restaurant now comes to ITC Maurya in the north even as Avartana continues to gain popularity at ITC Ratnadipa, ITC Hotels’ first international hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Sharing his thoughts on the opening of Avartana at ITC Maurya, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, “Passion drives us to create and serve the best in hospitality. We are delighted to bring in the fifth ‘Avartana’ to the capital city of New Delhi. Having earned coveted accolades and charmed food connoisseurs worldwide, Avartana has elevated culinary artistry inspired by the rich southern Indian cuisine heritage infused with progressive, innovative techniques. Bukhara, Dum Pukht and Avartana bring iconic dining experiences at ITC Maurya.”

Listed in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurant List, 2024, Avartana, continues to strike a harmonious blend of well-researched traditional and progressive renditions exemplifying a redefined dining experience.

Living by the ethos of universal palate at Avartana, the cuisine is liked by Indian and international diners who appreciate reinvented gastronomy. Each delicacy at Avartana is an amalgamation of stories of traditions, shared cultures, and familiar flavours presented in a ground breaking sensorial renditions.

Offering an enviable view of the green ridge, Avartana’s newest outpost is a vision to behold. In an ode to peninsular southern India, the wholesome and sustainable banana leaf stays perched with gold brass accents in geometric patterns making it the essence of Avartana’s interiors across its space. Colour palette of mellow gold, pastel tones, light-coloured wood, and silver-hued upholstery is accentuated perfectly with object d’art in copper and amber and soft-edged contemporary décor. Elegant hemisphere lamps resemble the beloved coconut while light installations reflect the banana flower.

Rustic earthenware, ornate steel cutlery and contemporary glassware complements immersive indulgence in the magical flavours.

Rooted in strong cultural narrative, the kitchens at Avartana, pronounced ‘Avartan’ in Sanskrit, curate the mysticism and magic that the word personifies by exploring new frontiers of southern Indian gastronomy and delving into the past with modernistic expressions. In a transformative approach to cooking that celebrates a confluence of art and science, and manifests a distinguished culinary world, our chefs bring you an augmented array of guided degustation menus – Anika, Bela, Jiaa, Maya and Tara, each leaving you at a state of heightened curiosity, remodeling your edible canvas through each course.

Delve deep into the culinary marvels at Avartana with our thirteen-course menu Anika that embodies grace with innovative theatrics. The beauty of the nine-course Bela enchants you with playful presentations, with its exquisiteness helming the affair. Jiaa, our eleven-course menu is an experimental fusion of our chefs’ finest representations, in a soulful sojourn.

Weaving together flavours, Maya’s surreal medleys transport you to the southern Indian peninsular. Tara, our thirteen-course seafood exclusive menu, is an avant-garde starry affair in novel representations of the freshest fare from the sea in reinvented gourmet ways. An alluring selection of crafted concoctions infused with Indian spices celebrate the essence of Malabar Coast and beyond, blending traditions with a contemporary twist.