ITC Charmis announces Kiara Advani as its new Brand Ambassador

Kolkata : ITC Charmis, a legacy brand announces Bollywood’s leading lady, Kiara Advani, as its brand ambassador. Charmis has enjoyed consumer’s trust for decades with its cold cream and is now democratizing modern formats like Face Serums amongst the masses with its Deep Radiance Product Range with Kiara as their Brand Ambassador.

Charmis’ film with Kiara is a spunky take on the everyday hustle of a non-stop busy life and the need for a potent skincare format i.e Face Serum. Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum introduces a practice with #Swish-Dab-Dab-Dab that highlights its light texture & quick absorption to keep skin glowing and radiant. The film with its young energy and vibrant treatment communicates effectiveness and functional benefits of the Charmis face serum in a playful narrative.

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “Our R&D team at ITC’s Life Sciences and Technology Centre leverages its deep research and world-class expertise in biosciences to introduce a range of Charmis Deep Radiance Serum. Charmis Deep Radiance Serum is an effective hydrating solution for skin radiance. Kiara brings with her the energy and vibrance that is synonymous with this new Charmis range, and we are glad to announce her as the new face of the brand.”

With blockbuster successes and noteworthy performances, Kiara Advani has emerged as one of the most favourite stars of the nation, with a huge fan base across sectors and age groups.

Speaking on the new partnership with Charmis, Kiara Advani adds, “Skin care has always been very important to me. I’m happy to be a part of the Charmis family and I can’t wait to introduce all its modern face care offerings. When I think of Charmis, I think of vibrance and radiance and together we endeavour to bring exciting yet effective skincare for everyone”.

With its pricing of INR 249/- for 30 ml, Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum is crafted with the goodness of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Salicylic Acid. Dermatologist-tested Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum is also non-sticky and suitable for all skin types.