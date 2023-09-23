ITAO to organise IT Expo-2023 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar from OCT 5-8, 2023

Bhubaneswar : Information Technology Association of Odisha (ITAO) has announced IT EXPO-2023 to offer deep insights on recent market trends, products and services to masses. The four days expo will start from October 5-8, 2023 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar and more than 50 IT based companies are going to participate with More than 60 brands will showcase their products and services.

Theme of this year expo is ‘Discover Online, Experience Offline’. Hosts of programs are planned for the event to enhance and strengthen the IT ecosystem of the state. IT EXPO-2023 will house Exhibition space, Stall space, Experience Zone, Food Zone, etc.

Commenting on the IT EXPO-2023, Mr Abinash Patnaik, President, ITAO said that, “We are delighted to announce IT EXPO-2023 that will offer industry participants to network, partnership, knowledge and learning. They can generate leads and uplift their sales. Market Research and insights, product launches and demonstration, Brand exposures and visibilities are other areas of attraction.”

It is expected that more than 50,000 visitors will come per day to the expo with enthusiastic participation from Business owners, MSMEs, Startups, Entrepreneurs, Govt. Departments, PSU and Corporation bodies, College and school students and General Public.

On this occasion, Mr Debashis Thripathy, Secretary, ITAO said that, “Information Technology space is experiencing rapid transformation with emergence of technology like artificial intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data. Through this expo we aim to inform general public and stakeholders about latest technology and products which will enable them to adopt for these techs to make their life and business sustainable. Visitors will get chance to engage with industry participants and can experience latest products and services.”

IT Expo 2023 conducting Inter College Competition for Various Technical & Non Technical Activities & promoting IT Expo 2023 in Schools, Colleges & Institutes. It is also inviting Govt Departments, Private, Corporate & IT Companies. Sessions will be conducted by Industry Experts & Best of the speakers.

Live Experience of Virtual Reality Experience Zone with Play Station Gaming Arena is another attraction of the expo. Visitors will get opportunity relish delicious food at Food Zone while discovering their interest areas.

The exhibition, being organised in collaboration with LG Business Solutions and CP Plus, will be attended by many prominent companies from the technology world. Awards will be given to Best Stall, Best Technical Project & Best Non Technical Performances. Eminent artist and celebrities from Ollywood industry is to perform at the cultural programs. Shortlisted cultural participants will be performing during cultural event.

Through the Expo, ITAO aims to create awareness among masses and public regarding Information Technology & to promote education, research and application through interaction between IT professionals, industry and academic institutions at State, National & International level.